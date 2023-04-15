It figures that the guy who started all the trouble with the obelisk got himself shot at a downtown Santa Fe hotel.
But when state Sen. William Logan Rynerson shot and killed John P. Slough, the influential presence behind the Soldiers’ Monument and then the chief justice of the New Mexico Territory, the obelisk had not even been completed and the future political ramifications of its significance could not possibly have been on either man’s mind.
“He was dead and gone by the time the monument was raised,” said Richard L. Miller, author of the University of New Mexico Press book John P. Slough: The Forgotten Civil War General.
Slough is so forgotten that in contemporary and constant discussions about the obelisk, his name rarely comes up.
A Civil War enthusiast, Miller was inspired to write the book after visiting Santa Fe in the autumn of 2007 and seeing the obelisk in the center of the city’s Plaza. Noting its dedication to honoring Union soldiers who took part in Civil War battles in New Mexico, he began wondering about the man who came up with the idea for the monument in the 1860s.
His research led him to Slough — rhymes with plow — a Cincinnati-born lawyer, legislator and army officer whose career, as Miller put it in an interview, was one of “thwarted ambition.”
“Every turn he takes, his ambition is thwarted — by oppositions, by the time, or his own failings of his personality,” Miller said.
The book paints a portrait of a man who kept trying to make a mark and leave a legacy in what turned out to be a relatively short life. At age 38, he was shot to death at the Exchange Hotel in Santa Fe in December 1867.
The obelisk was dedicated in June 1868.
Slough’s monument to Union soldiers stood guard over the Plaza for more than 130 years before it was toppled during a protest on Indigenous Peoples Day in October 2020. Since then, even in broken pieces with its base covered by a brown box, it has shadowed the continued debate about the cultural and historical relevance of a symbol seen by many as racist.
Slough — who led Union troops to victory over the Confederates in the Battle of Glorieta Pass in March 1862 — wanted to honor the men he served with in that battle. After the war, he returned to serve as chief justice in dusty New Mexico. He visited the battlefield where Union troops turned the tide of the Glorieta battle and, many historians say, prevented the Confederacy from gaining a stronghold in the state.
According to Miller’s biography, Slough was “shocked to see that little more than plain wooden headboards in a hastily arranged cemetery memorialized the Union dead.”
During an era when war memorials and cemeteries were being established elsewhere in the country, Slough in 1866 petitioned New Mexico’s territorial Legislature — known as the legislative assembly then — to provide funds to build a proper burial site for the soldiers.
“I call upon you to act,” he wrote the assembly. “I, their late commander, solicit it … the friends and surviving comrades of the gallant dead desire it. Your constituents expect it, and the mute, yet eloquent graves, demand it.”
Miller’s research indicates the legislative assembly agreed to appropriate $1,500 to erect a monument to the Union soldiers in Santa Fe rather than build a formal cemetery in Glorieta. Slough and two other state officials were chosen to see to the job.
In fact, more funds would have to be raised — $200 by the three officials charged with getting the monument built and another $1,800 by the assembly. All told, it cost $3,500 to build the monument that became a cornerstone attraction on the Plaza and a touchstone for political and cultural conflict.
When the obelisk was finally fully raised on the Plaza in June 1868, limestone plaques were fixed to the four sides, two of them honoring federal forces who gave their lives in both the Glorieta battle and one at Valverde, near Socorro.
It is unclear who pushed for the plaque that led Native Americans and other activists to argue the obelisk improperly and insultingly portrayed the region’s often-violent history. At issue for the 2020 protesters — and others before them who had bristled about the monument — was a phrase on one of the panels that also honored soldiers who fought against “savage Indians” in the territory. The word “savage” was removed by an unknown person in the 1970s.
Always fighting, often losing
In his early 20s, Slough began working his way up through Ohio state politics as a Democrat, eventually winning a legislative seat. One of his early and failed political efforts was a bill to outlaw capital punishment. Another unsuccessful bill would have allowed Ohio’s attorney general to decide if lawmakers could receive mileage and per diem during the previous legislative adjournment period.
Angry at Republicans who held the majority in the Ohio Legislature and who foiled his plans, in early 1857 Slough initiated a quarrel with Republican Darius Caldwell over the per diem proposal. In a fit of pique, Slough punched him in the head, knocking him back into his chair.
One newspaper described the punch as “planting a sockdolager between Mr. Cadwell’s peepers.”
Displaying a stubborn streak that would do him little good, Slough refused to apologize. The Legislature voted to expel him.
He then moved to Kansas, got into politics there and became embroiled in a partisan donnybrook. A run for lieutenant governor got him nowhere, nor could he win election as mayor of Leavenworth, Kan. Somewhere along the way, someone fired three shots at him in an apparent assassination attempt.
Slough made enemies, and he kept on attracting them, regardless of whether he deserved their rancor.
“This bad mixture of having a hair-trigger temper and being hypersensitive caused him at times to misinterpret what was going on,” Miller said of Slough, who he calls “an enigma.” At the same time, Slough believed in his own personal and political principles and fought for them admirably, causing more grief, Miller said.
Moving West — was he running away from failure or toward opportunity? — Slough landed in Colorado where he was appointed colonel of the Colorado Volunteer Infantry in 1861.
Miller laughed as he imagined Slough, who had no military experience, reading such military manuals as Rifle & Light Infantry Tactics to get a sense of how to lead men under fire. Unable to avoid annoying people, Slough came under political fire when other military leaders attacked his character. He was not always popular with his men.
Ordered to lead his command to New Mexico, Slough engaged in his only combat action at Glorieta Pass. In the eyes of some historians, he disobeyed orders once he arrived at Fort Union by taking to the field and leaving the fort undermanned in order to halt the Confederate advance into the state.
Was it arrogance or ambition that drove him? It is still not clear, Miller said, and when the Union won the battle — with help from underlings who took the Confederate supply train from behind — it did little to advance Slough’s career.
“His lines held, his troops were outnumbered, but he commanded them well,” Miller said.
Eventually, Slough ended up on the East Coast, where he helped defend Harper’s Ferry in West Virginia from possible attack and, in one bold and controversial move, loaded transport trains with Southern sympathizers to discourage Confederate attacks on them. The ploy worked.
He then served as the military governor of Alexandria, Va., next door to Washington, D.C., a place always on the cusp of possible invasion as Union and Confederate forces swirled about. Miller credits Slough with cleaning up the town, reducing rampant lawlessness and disorderly conduct among Union troops and providing stable, sure-footed leadership.
“At times, he seems to have everything under control and he is able to accomplish things … as in Alexandria,” Miller said.
Slough left the army in August 1865, after the war’s end. By January 1866, he had been appointed chief justice of the New Mexico Territory. Among other noteworthy cases, he ruled against continuing the long favored practice of peonage, which he saw as indentured slavery.
In his most famous case, he shot down a lawsuit alleging New Mexico settlers illegally purchased lands belonging to Cochiti Pueblo. He also decided the Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo — which ended the war between the United States and Mexico and led Mexico to cede much of its land, including the New Mexico territory, to the United States — conferred American citizenship on the people of the pueblos.
“They should be treated not as under the pupilage of the government, but as citizens, not of a State or Territory, but of the United States of America,” Slough wrote in his ruling, which is cited in Miller’s book.
Slough’s decision unnerved some New Mexicans at the time, who felt the ruling meant Pueblo citizens might earn a right to vote, which could affect the outcome of elections, Miller wrote.
Between handling a heavy caseload and umpiring local baseball games — as well as antagonizing the New Mexico’s secretary of state, Herman Heath, who also was editor of The New Mexican — Slough busied himself in the summer and fall of 1867 with getting the Soldiers’ Monument built.
The dedication of its cornerstone took place Oct. 24, 1867. State Historian Rob Martinez said the day’s events included music, a procession of Union troops, a prayer given by a Protestant minister and the gathering of politicians, the public and masons.
“The Catholic Church was not involved at all,” Martinez noted. “Which is odd given how involved the Catholic Church was in events at the time.”
Dignitaries on hand lowered a box of artifacts — in essence, an 1860s time capsule — into the hole intended for the cornerstone. Slough read out the box’s contents to the crowd, which included, according to Miller’s book “various laws and legislative journals of New Mexico, the names of civilian officials and military officers in the territory, specimens of coins, a copy of the dedication oration, a list of military officers who fought at Valverde and Glorieta Pass, Masonic relics, postage stamps and the seals of various territorial offices.”
Slough could not get a list of the Union soldiers who died in New Mexico to include in the time capsule.
Less than two months later, Slough would join his dead comrades. Confrontations with local political leaders, as well as criticisms of his heavy handed judicial approach, led Heath to convince William Rynerson to introduce a legislative resolution condemning Slough’s behavior.
Slough, according to Miller’s book, made some damning remarks about Rynerson in a billiards parlor at the Exchange Hotel — an inn where La Fonda on the Plaza now stands.
The next day, Dec. 15, Rynerson accosted Slough in the hotel and demanded an apology. When Slough refused, Rynerson pulled a Colt revolver from his jacket and shot Slough. As Slough fell to the ground, his right hand, holding a loaded derringer, fell out of his coat pocket.
Slough died Dec. 17, living through the pain long enough to dictate his last will and testament.
Rynerson spent some time in jail but was ultimately acquitted of any crime. Miller’s book says no transcript survives of the trial and that neither of Santa Fe’s newspapers at the time seem to have covered the decision.
Though Slough initially was buried in Santa Fe, a year later his body was exhumed and relocated to Spring Grove Cemetery in Cincinnati, Miller said.
Miller said he doubts many people know Slough is associated with the creation of the obelisk. He said despite the current controversy surrounding the monument, pieces of which are stored in a city warehouse, Slough wanted to do the right thing when it came to his fallen men.
“He said, ‘I want to lead the charge to make sure that my troops are properly remembered for their sacrifice on the battlefield,’ ” Miller said. “That’s what I mean by doing the right thing.”