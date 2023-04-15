It figures that the guy who started all the trouble with the obelisk got himself shot at a downtown Santa Fe hotel.

But when state Sen. William Logan Rynerson shot and killed John P. Slough, the influential presence behind the Soldiers’ Monument and then the chief justice of the New Mexico Territory, the obelisk had not even been completed and the future political ramifications of its significance could not possibly have been on either man’s mind.

“He was dead and gone by the time the monument was raised,” said Richard L. Miller, author of the University of New Mexico Press book John P. Slough: The Forgotten Civil War General.

