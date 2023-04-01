Paleontologist Amanda Cantrell's latest find began in 2021, when she was working with a landowner in northwestern New Mexico's San Juan Basin. 

"Well, I have a bone in the ground," Cantrell recalled the landowner saying. 

It was a fossilized humerus, the upper forelimb bone. As Cantrell and her team dug around the bone, they found more and more of a skeleton — which once constituted about 50% to 60% of a creature's body — as well as its enormous fossilized skull. 