Paleontologist Amanda Cantrell's latest find began in 2021, when she was working with a landowner in northwestern New Mexico's San Juan Basin.
"Well, I have a bone in the ground," Cantrell recalled the landowner saying.
It was a fossilized humerus, the upper forelimb bone. As Cantrell and her team dug around the bone, they found more and more of a skeleton — which once constituted about 50% to 60% of a creature's body — as well as its enormous fossilized skull.
The landowner's "bone in the ground" was part of the remains of a real-deal dinosaur. Preliminarily identified as Torosaurus latus, the ceratopsian dinosaur — a suborder of herbivorous, beaked and often horned dinosaurs including, most famously, the triceratops — is significant for its size and completeness, Cantrell said.
It's the largest thing Cantrell has ever worked on; its skull alone is about 10 feet long.
And no one has ever seen such an intact fossilized Torosaurus latus.
"It is the most complete example of this species. … It has the most skull, and it has the most skeleton" of any adult specimen discovered, said Mark Loewen, a paleontologist and professor at the University of Utah who is studying the fossil.
In the two years or so since the fossil's initial discovery, a team of researchers and specialists including Cantrell and Loewen have unearthed, identified and prepared the dinosaur for exhibition. Its skull went on display Saturday with the opening of the Evolutionsmuseet, or Museum of Evolution, near Maribo, Denmark. The skeleton, partially reconstructed and mounted for exhibition, will follow this summer.
In case New Mexico dinosaur fans can't make it to Denmark, the specimen will return to the United States for a museum tour within a decade. And Cantrell plans to donate a cast of her Torosaurus to a New Mexico museum within the next few years.
Excavation
There is a major challenge with finding an enormous fossil: How do you move it?
Though she's now a private paleontologist — meaning her Edgewood-based company, Badlands Scientific Expeditions, works with landowners to dig on private land and sell excavated specimens — Cantrell used to oversee the fossil collection at the New Mexico Museum of Natural History and Science. The training equipped her with the skill and precision to dig on the San Juan Basin fossil.
"She knows the game. She’s been trained by academic paleontologists," Loewen said of Cantrell's excavation handiwork.
Cantrell and her team spent much of 2021 excavating the Torosaurus, carefully chipping away the rock surrounding each bone until the rock resembled a mushroom, with bone in the mushroom's cap. Then the team applied field jackets — or layers of burlap dipped in plaster of Paris fitted around the bone and the bone's protective separators — to ensure secure removal and transportation.
Once jacketed, a bone is flipped, removed from its mushroomesque pedestal and disconnected from the earth. The bone-filled cap is essentially pulled off the mushroom.
In October 2021, Cantrell and her team unstuck the dinosaur's skull, which posed a particular challenge due to its size. To Loewen's knowledge, it's the largest block ever taken out of the ground with a dinosaur inside it, weighing in at more than 15,000 pounds. With heavy machinery, the paleontologists nervously lifted the stabilized skull out of the ground.
"We just really had to look at how other people had done it. … It was just enormous and really nerve-wracking to get that thing flipped,” Cantrell said.
Identification
Loewen first connected with Cantrell after seeing photos she'd posted on Facebook of an enormous, relatively complete ceratopsian dinosaur skull still in the ground.
It soon became Loewen's job to identify what kind of dinosaur appeared in those Facebook photos. An expert on ceratopsian dinosaurs, Loewen has been working with specimens like Cantrell's for more than 20 years. The identification process, he said, is all about comparison and elimination.
Loewen started by comparing the dinosaur with all other specimens of ceratopsians. This dinosaur had holes in the bone supporting its frill — a protrusion that sticks out of the crown of many ceratopsians' heads — so it wasn't a Triceratops. Its frill was wide, indicating a Torosaurus.
So, Loewen said, the question became which kind of Torosaurus: Was the dinosaur Torosaurus latus or Torosaurus utahensis? The shape of the dinosaur's frill didn't fit the latter.
"You basically play the Sesame Street game: 'Which one of these are most like the others? Which one of these just isn’t the same?' ” Loewen said.
"First you have to figure out what it isn't. And then, of the things it could be, which one is more likely?" he added.
All of this comparison, combined with data Cantrell had generated and collected throughout the dig, such as maps, measurements and plants and amber specimens, resulted in a preliminary identification: Torosaurus latus, a name that translates to "bull lizard," Loewen said.
Preservation
Covered in a thick layer of plaster, the dinosaur's remains made their way to Fossilogic, a Utah-based company that specializes in stabilizing and preserving fossils, for much of 2022.
Brock Sisson, owner of Fossilogic, and his team sliced through the layers of plaster with a diamond saw, revealing the bones and rock beneath. It was Sisson's job to remove the rock surrounding the bone and prepare the fossil for display.
Sisson described it as a mini dig inside the plaster jackets. While the pieces of the dinosaur were removed in chunks — with significant rock still attached to avoid damaging the fossil — it was Sisson and his team's job to do the detail work, chiseling away the bits of rock and being extra careful whenever they neared bone.
Meanwhile, Sisson applied chemicals, superglues and polyvinyl acetate to the bones, a process he said stabilizes them.
From there, Sisson and his team inventoried the bones and made molds of each one to replicate the dinosaur.
Although the specimen is a startlingly complete fossil, there are a few pieces missing, Sisson said. The dinosaur's tail is missing, so Sisson reconstructed an approximation based on another ceratopsian tail in his collection. And Loewen used his expertise and photos of the dinosaur's original resting spot to help reassemble its enormous frill and replicate the dinosaur's enormous horns, which shattered or broke off, respectively, sometime in the last 70 million years.
Even with some reconstructed pieces, Loewen said, "This mount will have the most real bone in it of any adult Torosaurus latus."
And finally, it's Fossilogic's job to mount the specimen, or place the pieces of the fossil on a dinosaur-shaped structure for display.
Exhibition
The result of all this work: an exhibition of the dinosaur in the new Evolutionsmuseet featuring two parts.
The dinosaur's skull, with a pair of reconstructed horns, is already on display, one of six large dinosaurs at the museum, according to a news release announcing the Evolutionsmuseet's opening Saturday.
A mounted version of the dinosaur's skeleton, with a replica of its skull, will be shipped to Denmark this summer, where Sisson will construct it for display. The dinosaur's real, approximately 1,000-pound skull would be too heavy — and too scientifically valuable — to suspend dozens of feet in the air on top of the mount, Loewen said.
Why display a dinosaur found in New Mexico in a Danish museum?
Though it invokes an ongoing controversy in the world of paleontology, the answer is surprisingly simple: because the Evolutionsmuseet bought it.
Any person or organization with a significant sum of money and access to a commercial collector, like Cantrell, who is willing to sell their fossils, can buy a dinosaur. Several A-list actors already have done it.
But there's a rift between private paleontologists and their public counterparts, who dig on public land, said Cantrell, who's worked in both the public and private spheres. Many say private paleontology is unethical because landowners and paleontologists are paid for their finds. Fossils that wind up in private hands may not always remain available for scientists to study.
"It’s the injection, I think, of money into the situation. When we worked under a federal permit, everything is federal property. But the way we do it, landowners are compensated," Cantrell said.
Cantrell sold the dinosaur to Evolutionsmuseet, which in turn paid Fossilogic for its work preserving the specimen and granted funds to support paleontological research on it, Sisson said.
Cantrell, Sisson and Loewen all said they support selling significant finds to reputable and often public collections where other scientists can access and research the specimens.
"Dinosaurs are beautiful," Loewen said. "Would I like to have a T. rex mounted in my living room? No. I’d rather have it at a museum where everyone can see it."
In this case, they said, the Torosaurus went to a reputable buyer who will open the specimen up to peer review.
Sisson prioritizes museum buyers for the fossils he works on, and Loewen, who sits on the board of Evolutionsmuseet, connected Cantrell and the museum, which was looking to purchase pieces.
Cantrell accepts a lower price from museum buyers, even when she might be able to collect more from private buyers at an auction. A T. rex skeleton recently fetched more than $30 million at an auction, Cantrell said, a sum most museums couldn't afford.
Though she would not specify how much the Evolutionsmuseet paid for the Torosaurus, Cantrell said, "It's a healthy amount of money, that I'm happy with. And it's not $30 million."
Cantrell follows a similar ethical code in keeping the dinosaur in New Mexico or, at least, in the U.S.
Research casts of the creature will go to museums in the U.S. for scientists to examine, and she plans to donate a mounted and displayable replica of the dinosaur to a New Mexico museum.
This, she said, will ensure the Torosaurus won't leave its home state completely.