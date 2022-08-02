At the National Night Out event, Justin Baca, 10, tugs on a rope alongside Lowell Leverne at the Atalaya Search and Rescue booth Tuesday night at Villa Linda Park near the Santa Fe Place mall. Justin learned how a pulley system amplifies strength. The event, hosted by the Department of Public Safety with Santa Fe-based law enforcement agencies, promotes interaction with police and first responders. A top priority at the event was to expand awareness of missing people and the resources available to assist their families.
