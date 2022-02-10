The New Mexico Corrections Department's central office and the Penitentiary of New Mexico on N.M. 14, south of Santa Fe, were locked down for about three hours Thursday morning while police investigated a bomb threat.
The agency asked New Mexico State Police to investigate after a call came in around 8:30 a.m. Thursday warning of a bomb — not at the facility but at a guard shack on the property, spokesman Eric Harrison said.
Police did not find anything, Harrison said, but will continue to investigate the source of the threat.
Harrison said he didn't have any other details about the threat.
Traffic in and out of the facilities resumed around 11:30 a.m. Thursday, he added.
