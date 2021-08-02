Albuquerque-based New Mexico Gas Co. reported it received a bomb threat Sunday night or early Monday morning, but no operations were affected.
The company said in a brief statement Monday afternoon it was “working with local, state and federal authorities” on the matter.
The statement referred to the bomb threat as “non-specific” but didn’t define the term or cite the location where the threat was directed.
Spokesman Tim Korte said in the statement the company was examining its facilities in cooperation with authorities.
No buildings were closed in response to the threat, and operations continued as normal, Korte said.
New Mexico Gas is the largest natural gas utility in the state. The company’s website says it operates in 26 of the state’s 33 counties and serves 530,000 customers.
