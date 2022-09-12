Mark Pierce, with Southwestern Tittle & Escrow, sneaks up on Matthew Jaramillo, chairman of the Santa Fe Chamber of Commerce, on Monday during the long drive contest at the Enterprise Bank & Trust's 'Banking on Birdies' golf tournament at the Santa Fe Country Club. The tournament is an opportunity for small business owners to network with other local business.
Paula Woolworth of Santa Fe, a guest of Enterprise Bank & Trust, drives in the long drive contest of the Enterprise Bank & Trust's 'Banking on Birdies' golf tournament at the Santa Fe Country Club on Monday.
