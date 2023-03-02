It always seemed as if everyone in Santa Fe was familiar with Cicilio Sena, the bodybuilding bicycle cop who was known for patrolling the Plaza for the Santa Fe Police Department.

His son, Richard Owens Sena Stroble, recalled how people would come up to Sena on the street, just to say hello.

"Everyone just loved my dad," Sena Stroble said in an interview. "I felt like my dad was a celebrity when I'd go around with him; it was amazing and almost annoying at the same time … but it was very heartfelt."