It always seemed as if everyone in Santa Fe was familiar with Cicilio Sena, the bodybuilding bicycle cop who was known for patrolling the Plaza for the Santa Fe Police Department.
His son, Richard Owens Sena Stroble, recalled how people would come up to Sena on the street, just to say hello.
"Everyone just loved my dad," Sena Stroble said in an interview. "I felt like my dad was a celebrity when I'd go around with him; it was amazing and almost annoying at the same time … but it was very heartfelt."
Sena, 68, died late Sunday night or early Monday morning. The family does not yet know the cause.
Those who knew Sena remember him as a loving man who was committed to his community. And those who worked with him often thought of him as a role model, appreciating his ability to connect with people.
"When we think of an ambassador for the department with our community, Cicil was it," Deputy Police Chief Ben Valdez said. "He maintained a great rapport with our local businesses and he was just a great example of someone that was welcoming and helpful for people that would come visit Santa Fe."
Sena was born Sept. 25, 1954, in Las Vegas, N.M. He attended West Las Vegas High School, where he was a pole vaulting champion. Not long after finishing school, he enlisted in the Navy, serving from 1974-77.
Sena Stroble said somewhere along the line, his father started his lifelong bodybuilding hobby.
"He went into the Navy skinny and came back home to visit one time, and he had no neck anymore. He was just ripped," Sena Stroble said.
After his military service, Sena decided to return home to serve his community as a police officer. He earned his police officer's certification in 1983 and started his career at the Las Vegas Police Department. In 1987, he joined Santa Fe police, and worked in the department until retiring in 2008.
During his time on the force, Sena became an iconic part of downtown Santa Fe. As one of the founding members of the department's bike team in the ’90s, he was often seen riding the beat — keeping an eye out for those who might need help.
Many noted Sena always seemed to treat everyone like a member of the family, referring to the younger folks as hito or hita, a term of endearment that means son or daughter. And just like a father, it wasn't uncommon to see him scolding them when they got into trouble.
Claudia Urioste said she sometimes was one of those teens getting lectured on the Plaza, often being told to head back to school.
"He and my dad were great friends, and I remember many times getting a call that I better not be cruising around downtown and I better not have anyone with me and get back to class, because Cicil was always looking out," Urioste recalled.
Valdez said he knew about Sena as a teenager, but never officially met him until he joined the force in 2005.
"For the longest time I didn't know his last name, because when he introduced himself to you, he would say, 'Hello, my name is Cicil.' … I don't think anyone really formally called him Officer Sena, but you know, that's just kind of a testament to the type of person that he was," Valdez said.
Sena Stroble said his dad would always take him fishing in the Pecos River and Sena's sister, Chepa Sena, recalled how he would cook food for all his friends.
"He loved making enchiladas, and I know he was known for banana bread and his baking," Chepa Sena said. "He was just so loving and kind, you know."
Sena is survived by two sons, Sena Stroble and Estefan Sena; two grandchildren, Julian and Nova Kai Sena; his three sisters, Ana Martinez, Chepa Sena and Marcella Canone; and three brothers, Nick, Donato and Robert Sena. He was preceded in death by an older brother, Leroy Sena.