TAOS — The Taos County Sheriff’s Office has found the body of missing Peñasco resident Uvaldo V. Lopez Jr., 46, who had been missing since Aug. 22 after his truck was located in the Llano San Juan Mountain Range.
According to a statement from the sheriff’s office, Lopez’s body was found Tuesday evening in “a remote area” of the Camino Real Ranger District of the Carson National Forest.
The sheriff’s office and Lopez’s family had asked for help finding him after he disappeared. Lopez was a member of Taos Ski Valley Inc., where he was lovingly referred to as “UV.”
The case remains under investigation, according to Taos County Undersheriff Steve Miera. The state Office of the Medical Investigator will determine the cause of death.
Lopez’s family has been notified. No further details have been released.
