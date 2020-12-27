Investigators are working to identify a body found in a remote area west of the Santa Fe Regional Airport.
A group of people discovered the body around 4 p.m. Saturday while riding all-terrain vehicles in the Camel Tracks area, said Juan Ríos, a spokesman for the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office.
"It appears the body's been out there for a while," Ríos said. "I can't tell you the amount of time, but it's been a bit of time."
He said investigators are considering it a suspicious death.
"There's going to be an examination of the body … to see if they can determine a cause of death, and detectives are following up," Ríos said. "But we're not going to be releasing any more information regarding the scene and any other things related to what they found out there" because it's an open investigation.
