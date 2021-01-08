A body found near Santa Fe Regional Airport in late December has been identified as that of a man accused of stabbing his domestic partner in November, a Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office spokesman said Friday.
The body of Oscar Ivan Gonzalez-Madrid of Santa Fe was found Dec. 26 by people riding all-terrain vehicles in the Camel Tracks area.
Sheriff's office spokesman Juan Ríos said Gonzalez-Madrid died of a gunshot to the head. He also said officials are awaiting a report from the Department of Public Safety on whether bullets found at the scene match those of a gun found near the body.
According to online court documents, sheriff's deputies received a call Nov. 5 from a child who said Gonzalez-Madrid stabbed her mother following an argument between the two at their Tranquil Way home.
According to an affidavit, the victim was stabbed in the neck, arms and hand.
The child notified a neighbor, who helped apply pressure to the wounds until law enforcement arrived, according to the affidavit. The neighbor told deputies Gonzalez-Madrid fled the scene.
An arrest warrant was issued Nov. 6 for Gonzalez-Madrid, according to online court records. He was charged with aggravated battery, child abuse and aggravated battery against a household member with a deadly weapon.
The sheriff's office posted a wanted poster to its Facebook page that labeled Gonzalez-Madrid as "armed and dangerous."
