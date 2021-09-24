A body was found Friday morning inside a vehicle parked off Interstate 25 near Glorieta, the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office said.
The person's cause of death is not yet known, sheriff's office spokesman Juan Ríos said.
Deputies received a call at 8:30 a.m. Friday after a woman notified emergency dispatch she'd pulled onto the shoulder of I-25 and discovered a vehicle with a body inside, Ríos said.
New Mexico State Police and Santa Fe County deputies located the vehicle hidden in trees just off the shoulder of the highway near La Joya Road.
The body was considerably decomposed, and state medical investigators have not yet determined if there was foul play, Ríos added.
He said the sheriff's office would provide more details after deputies identify the person and notify next of kin.
