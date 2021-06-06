Investigators on Sunday were working to identify the body of a man found dead Saturday in Franklin Miles Park.
Officers responded around 8:20 p.m. Saturday to a report of a body in the park at Camino Carlos Rey and Siringo Road, Santa Fe police Lt. Lawrence Barnett said.
Based on evidence gathered at the scene, police "are handling it as a suspicious death," Barnett said.
Police will release more details once they identify the victim and notify his relatives.
This is a neighborhood park, not a tourist attraction.
This will not go well with the gentrified image of Santa Fe to the tourists and realtors :(
Tourists and realtors! Seriously?? Those of us who are locals and live near this park should take your comments as an insult.
