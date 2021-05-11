The body found in the Rio Grande Gorge last week was identified Monday as Juan Muñoz of Taos, a 20-year-old National Guardsman who went missing in February.
Muñoz was reported missing since Feb. 20 after he failed to appear for National Guard training in Rio Rancho. Police found his car with his belongings in it parked near the Rio Grande Gorge Bridge.
Taos County sheriff's deputies found a body in the river just 2.5 miles south of the bridge last week. New Mexico State Police sent the body to the state Office of the Medical Investigator in Albuquerque to be identified over the weekend.
Muñoz's mother, Elizabeth Rivera, said in Spanish she received a call from the office Monday afternoon confirming the body found was her son's.
"Our beloved Juan Muñoz has finally come home. Unfortunately he is no longer with us. Please keep Juan and our family in your prayers," read a post on the Help Find Juan Muñoz Facebook page organized by his family.
