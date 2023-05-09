The Taos County Sheriff's Office has identified a man who died while rafting Saturday on the Rio Grande as David Bishop, 50, a film producer with Santa Fe ties who had been living in Española.
Bishop and two friends had begun their rafting trip on the river's Racecourse stretch at Quartzite, just below Pilar, in a 10-foot raft, Sgt. Gregory Trujillo said Tuesday. Their boat capsized at Albert Falls, the first in a long series of rapids at the start of the course.
Trujillo said he learned from the other two men all three of them had fallen out of the boat. While Bishop's friends were able to swim to the banks, he was swept back into the middle of the river, the sergeant said.
A passing kayaker found Bishop floating facedown about a mile below the falls, got him to shore but was unable to revive him, Trujillo said.
The sheriff's office responded after receiving a call from emergency dispatchers about kayaks floating upside down in the river. When they arrived, Trujillo said, they found first responders from the Dixon Volunteer Fire Department where already at the scene and had taken Bishop's body up the steep embankment to N.M. 68.
The state Office of the Medical Investigator did a cursory exam on the side of the road, Trujillo said, but didn't declare an official cause of death.
While it's likely Bishop drowned, he said, it's also possible he had a heart attack or some other "medical event" in the water.
"People don't realize the water is very high and it's moving fast, and beyond that it's freezing cold," Trujillo said. "It's snowmelt — that makes it really difficult to swim."
The three men were wearing life jackets, and Bishop's was still on his body when he was removed from the river, Trujillo said.
Bishop had an Española address, the sergeant said, but neighbors said he had moved there from Santa Fe and indicated he might have been in the process of moving back.
Bishop was a film producer, according to his Facebook page, and had a bachelor's degree in journalism from Oklahoma State University and a bachelor's degree in archaeology from Fort Lewis College in Durango, Colo. He also studied energy law at the University of Tulsa.
He was born and raised in Pawhuska, Okla., and was a member of the Osage Nation, something he was very proud of and incorporated into his work, said Haley Ritchey of Eldorado, a dentist who said she attended Oklahoma State with Bishop in the early 1990s.
"He was hilarious," Richey said in an interview Tuesday. "One of the funniest people I've ever known, he had a super zest for life and worked really hard. He got an education and just kept working at his craft. I was really proud of him and happy for him. It seemed like everything was really coming together and going his way."
Bishop worked for the National Park Service as an archaeologist and later found success working on several films as a writer, director and producer, according to The Taos News, which also reported Bishop's last project focuses on the Osage Nation and is set to release later this month through the Smithsonian Institution.
Richey said she she was shocked when she learned of Bishop's death from his Beta Theta Pi fraternity brothers with whom he was still close. "They were all devastated."
New Wave Rafting owner Britt Runyon, who has been running that stretch of river for the past 40 years, said the water level in the river was about 2,500 cubic feet per second Saturday. Although recent spring snowmelt had been increasing the water levels, he said, rapids in the area were still only Class 3 on a scale that goes up to Class 5.
Water levels are expected to rise to at least 3,000 cfs this season. Runyon said many commercial outfitters won't take youngsters — anyone under 12 — or the elderly on rafting trips when the river is running above 3,000 cfs.
As swift and strong as the river is running, it's nowhere near historic high-water levels, Runyon said, recalling the river rose above 7,000 cfs in 1995.
There is a vast difference between safety precautions taken on commercial trips and those observed on many private trips — like the one Bishop was on — he said, adding private boaters often have inadequate life jackets and don't wear protective gear, such as wetsuits and helmets.
Justin Dean, a law enforcement ranger from the Bureau of Land Management's Taos Field Office, said Tuesday the Racecourse is open to the public and "anyone can choose to put in regardless of skill level or equipment."
"We have staff that patrol those areas, and if they see someone they can contact them and inform them of the right way to do it," Dean said.
If law enforcement officials see someone on the river without a life jacket, they can order them out of the water, he added.
During a weekend news conference on an incident Saturday near Siphon Beach in Albuquerque, where the Bernalillo County Fire and Rescue Department saved five people from drowning, officials spoke about the importance of wearing proper safety gear on the water. None of the people who nearly drowned were wearing life jackets.
Over the last 12 months, seven people have died while recreational boating in New Mexico, according to Scott Chalmers, a boating safety specialist with New Mexico State Parks who spoke at a news conference.