David Bishop

David Bishop was a film producer who died Saturday boating on the Rio Grande near Taos.

 Facebook photo

The Taos County Sheriff's Office has identified a man who died while rafting Saturday on the Rio Grande as David Bishop, 50, a film producer with Santa Fe ties who had been living in Española.

Bishop and two friends had begun their rafting trip on the river's Racecourse stretch at Quartzite, just below Pilar, in a 10-foot raft, Sgt. Gregory Trujillo said Tuesday. Their boat capsized at Albert Falls, the first in a long series of rapids at the start of the course.

Trujillo said he learned from the other two men all three of them had fallen out of the boat. While Bishop's friends were able to swim to the banks, he was swept back into the middle of the river, the sergeant said.

