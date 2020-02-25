Santa Fe's Historic Districts Review Board will likely decide Tuesday night whether to allow controversial pro-Palestinian images to remain on a wall on the city’s east side.
A Navajo artist named Remy unveiled the artwork in January on an adobe wall surrounding a home at Old Pecos Trail and Camino Lejo.
The images include a boy throwing a stone at a tank, children waving a Palestinian flag and soldiers pointing guns at children and women.
City officials have told the property owner, Guthrie Miller, to remove the art because the papier-mâché images are not permitted under Santa Fe's historic preservation rules, but Miller has appealed that decision.
The Historic Districts Review Board is expected to rule on the appeal at its 5:30 p.m. meeting at City Hall, 200 Lincoln Ave.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
