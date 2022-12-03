TAOS —The village of Taos Ski Valley's Planning and Zoning Commission has rejected a request by the nearby ski resort to purchase 4.4 acres for a planned gondola project that aims to connect the resort's main base to the Kachina base on the upper mountain.

Mayor Pro-Tem Tom Wittman, who is a member of the planning commission, told the Village Council at a recent meeting Taos Ski Valley Inc. now plans to request an easement to the property rather than a purchase.

Village Administrator John Avila said the parcel was donated to the village in 2019 by the Kachina Home Owners Association for use as open space. Disposing of it may have left a hole in the village's Open Space and Trails Program, for which planning documents identify the parcel "as a key linkage for trail development and permanent open space."

