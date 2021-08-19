The city’s Ethics and Campaign Review Board dismissed a complaint filed by mayoral candidate Alexis Martinez Johnson against Mayor Alan Webber’s reelection campaign, finding the challenger failed to provide a specific ethics code violation for the panel to consider.
The board voted 3-2, with one abstaining, to dismiss the allegation. Board chairman Justin Miller cast the deciding vote.
The complaint stems from an email sent by Webber’s campaign earlier this summer announcing his appearance at a city-funded “hose-down” event featuring the Santa Fe Fire Department.
Board members Paul Biderman and Tara Lujan voted against dismissing the case and said the board needed to address a conflict of information between how the board’s rules are written and how a “layperson” might interpret the forms.
Ethics board member Kristina Martinez abstained because she is a partner in the law firm representing Webber.
Martinez Johnson alleged the email was akin to using taxpayer dollars to promote his campaign. During the hearing, she said the email implied taxpayer-funded employees and resources were collaborating with the campaign.
“This is something that on an ethical view, we need to be cognizant of,” Martinez Johnson said during the hearing. “As a public servant, you are called to a higher standard, and this creates a situation where this is an inequity.”
Attorney Kate Ferlic, representing Webber’s campaign, said the grievance should have been dismissed outright because Martinez Johnson’s complaint did not explicitly state what statute the campaign violated, a requirement of ethics board rules.
In the section of the complaint form that requests a specific provision or part of the ethics code believed to be violated, Martinez Johnson wrote: “For Ethics Review Board to determine.”
Ferlic argued Martinez Johnson was attempting to encourage the ethics board to act as both “prosecutor and judge” by asking the board to determine which statute was violated.
“Ms. Martinez Johnson is running for mayor,” Ferlic said. “She should be familiar with city ordinance and the board rules here and despite the alleged familiarity … Ms. Martinez Johnson needed to do more and make a [specific] allegation against the campaign.”
Ferlic said she believed Martinez Johnson was using the complaint as a “mouthpiece” for her campaign.
A representative for Martinez Johnson’s campaign could not be reached for comment.
Webber campaign spokeswoman Sascha Guinn Anderson hailed the decision.
“There was no law cited, and we did not make any ethics violation,” she said.
