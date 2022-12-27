Joseph Wambaugh aside, not many cops take care with the English language.
Police officers maul our mother tongue as often as the bureaucrats at city hall or the state Capitol. Worse, cops can seem heartless in relaying the most sobering information.
Officer Chase Jewell of the Albuquerque Police Department distributed a news release this week containing these sentences: "On 12/26/22 the traffic unit responded to I-25 southbound frontage road south of Tramway at Eagle Rock NE for a fatal crash. The crash was involving a small Honda SUV vs pedestrian."
Honda vs human? Officer Jewell made a person's death sound like a sporting event — a pedestrian somehow on even footing with a motor vehicle weighing more than 3,000 pounds.
Jewell's description of someone dying on a roadway is typical of the way police officers talk and type. His colleague, Albuquerque police Officer Daren DeAguero, took the same approach last week in a statement he titled, "Vehicle versus pedestrian investigation."
"Officers in the Southeast Area Command are currently investigating a fatal crash which occurred at Central and Wyoming. This was a vehicle versus pedestrian crash. Unfortunately, the pedestrian succumb (sic) to his injuries on scene," DeAguero wrote in a handout to the media.
There was a time when police officers and everyone else understood that a "crash" involving a car or a truck meant it collided with another vehicle. People on foot weren't matched against powerful machines. They couldn't be.
One of my first newspaper stories, a terrible night on the police beat in the late 1970s, remains lodged in my memory. The lede paragraph went like this: Two children, ages 9 and 11, died Saturday night after being struck by a vehicle while walking home from the Colorado State Fair.
My kindly nightside editor, John Purfield, insisted on that language. He never would have allowed a cop or a reporter to call that tragedy "a crash."
Purfield had previously pulled me aside to explain cars couldn't "collide" with trees or other stationary objects, no matter how often police officers used that description in their reports.
Many a politician has spoken of "revenue enhancers" instead of mentioning taxes. It costs the same, but they hope ornate descriptions will make the news go down easier.
Police officers have their own ways of manipulating the language to shape public perception.
They have thrown around the term "person of interest" since a bomb exploded at the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta, killing one person and injuring 112 others.
The bloodshed could have been worse. An alert security guard alerted police to a suspicious-looking knapsack that contained the bomb. The guard's actions saved lives, as crowds were shifted from the spot where a domestic terrorist had planted the knapsack.
Initially hailed as a hero, the guard drew jaundiced attention from FBI agents who believed he might be the bomber. They leaked a story referring to the guard as a person of interest. Their wording was accusatory but less precise than calling the guard a suspect.
It took only minutes for an innocent man to be tarred by the jargon of the FBI.
Even after the embarrassment in Atlanta, police all over the country began using that same ambiguous terminology. They know identifying someone as a "person of interest" is an easy means of generating negative attention and plenty of heat.
Another favored word of cops has seeped into news coverage across the country, and it has nothing to do with De Niro or Duvall.
In Pennsylvania, "Police said unknown actors removed 41 bundles of roofing shingles." Actors? They used to be called thieves.
In Texas, "One male stabbed another male, possibly his brother, in the face. The actor fled the scene." I suppose police officers and stenographers impersonating reporters believe an "actor" needs a scene. "He fled" would have sufficed.
Like those in any bureaucracy, members of police departments have developed a way of speaking without clarity. This year alone, police officers in at least two dozen cases across the country used "vehicle vs pedestrian" to describe traffic fatalities.
The real story might be about drunken drivers, icy roadways or innocents out for a walk.
Ringside Seat is an opinion column about people, politics and news. Contact Milan Simonich at msimonich@sfnewmexican.com or 505-986-3080.