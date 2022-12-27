Joseph Wambaugh aside, not many cops take care with the English language.

Police officers maul our mother tongue as often as the bureaucrats at city hall or the state Capitol. Worse, cops can seem heartless in relaying the most sobering information.

Officer Chase Jewell of the Albuquerque Police Department distributed a news release this week containing these sentences: "On 12/26/22 the traffic unit responded to I-25 southbound frontage road south of Tramway at Eagle Rock NE for a fatal crash. The crash was involving a small Honda SUV vs pedestrian."

