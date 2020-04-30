More than a dozen emergency vehicles responded to what was believed to be a fire Wednesday night at the New Mexico Law Enforcement Academy but instead was a faulty air conditioning unit.
New Mexico State Police responded to the call at 9:19 p.m., said Officer Dusty Francisco, a spokesman for the agency.
A crew from the Santa Fe Fire Department did a walk through of the facility but found no fire, Francisco said.
Fire Chief Paul Babcock said it "turned out to be a hallway full of smoke due to an AC unit blowing a motor."
