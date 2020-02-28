As a yearlong federal moratorium on oil and gas leases within 10 miles of the Chaco Culture National Historical Park ended Saturday, the Bureau of Land Management proposed a smaller buffer zone.
The draft management plan for 3 million oil-rich acres in the area, released Friday, was eight years in the making and jointly developed by the BLM and the Bureau of Indian Affairs. It suggests a preferred drilling buffer zone with a radius of between 4 and 6 miles. Other alternatives in the plan would create a zero- to 10-mile buffer zone.
Environmental groups, New Mexico's Democratic congressional delegates and tribal representatives with ancestral ties to Chaco Canyon fought for years to designate a permanent 10-mile drilling ban to protect fragile archaeological ruins at an epicenter of Native American heritage.
But in January, the Navajo Nation Council withdrew its support for the legislation and sought a drastic reduction in the buffer zone. The council said it feared tribal members' ability to develop their own land allotments in the area would be hampered.
In an October interview with The New Mexican, U.S. Interior Secretary David Bernhardt echoed those concerns.
“There are also members of these Pueblos and tribes that are concerned that depending on where we draw the line, it could affect their own mining interests,” he said.
In a joint statement, New Mexico congressional delegates said the tribal council had misunderstood a bill sponsored by U.S. Rep. Ben Ray Luján, which passed the House of Representatives in October. The Chaco Cultural Heritage Area Protection Act, which bans additional development on federal land within 10 miles of the park, has moved to a Senate subcommittee.
“The legislation explicitly and fully protects the rights of the Navajo Nation and Navajo allottees to continue to develop their land now and in the future, as they see fit,” the delegates' statement said.
Nothing in the bill “affects the mineral rights of an Indian Tribe or member of an Indian Tribe to trust land or allotment land,” the statement continued.
In a joint statement Friday, Luján and U.S. Sens. Martin Heinrich and Tom Udall said they are committed to fighting for the 10-mile buffer.
"We encourage all interested New Mexicans to participate in the public comment period," the statement said. "We are hopeful that the final resource management plan will reflect the strong public support behind the Chaco Cultural Heritage Protection Act.”
Stakeholders and the public have 90 days to comment on the plan. Neither agency responded to requests for comment on whether any public meetings will be held.
The 362-page management plan will decide the use of 2 million acres of land and mineral rights overseen by the BLM and 1.7 million acres under the BIA. According to both agencies, the plan will balance "community needs and development, while enhancing land health."
The planning area spans portions of San Juan, Rio Arriba, McKinley and Sandoval counties in New Mexico and cuts across 17 Navajo Nation chapters. Much of the area is already leased for oil and gas drilling.
"Approximately 1.8 million acres are covered by approximately 2,270 active leases, including 2,300 leases on BLM-managed minerals and 560 leases on BIA-managed minerals," the plan said.
The All Pueblo Council of Governors declined to comment on the land management plan Friday but said it would issue a news release next week.
Carol Davis, executive director of Diné Care, a Navajo environmental group, said the plan was lacking in methane emission safeguards and tribal consultation.
"Unfortunately, this is what we expected," she said. "Despite the fact that 90 percent of BLM lands in New Mexico are already dedicated to oil and gas, they want to lease the last 10 percent, with no regard to the indigenous people who are impacted by the health effects of the extractive industries."
She said the vote by the Navajo Nation Council to seek a smaller buffer zone "had a lot of politics involved, industry manipulation." The tribal councilors do not represent the interests of the entire Navajo Nation, she added.
Robert McEntyre, a spokesman for the New Mexico Oil and Gas Association, said, "Local residents and allottees have made their voices clear. Limiting development in the region will only disrupt the largest and most successful part of New Mexico’s economy and will rob their communities of jobs and economic growth opportunities."
He said the association previously has not supported buffer zones and will submit formal comments on the plan.
Paul Reed, a preservation archaeologist at Chaco Canyon, called the area an irreplaceable, fragile landscape.
"I think that if they chose an alternative that excluded new leasing within the 10-mile zone, we would begin to feel that they thought about balancing these different needs," Reed said.
"The [Bureau of Land Management] has a multiple-use philosophy. We understand that," Reed said. "We just feel what we've seen of this plan right now and the long history is that they're very tilted towards oil and gas extraction."
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.