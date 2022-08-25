In an effort to help deter unauthorized shooting on public lands, the Bureau of Land Management's Taos field office is working with a number of local and federal, governments to help create sanctioned target shooting areas in Santa Fe County, according to a news release issued Thursday.
The BLM wants to close three areas — the San Pedro Mountains, Buckman-Alamo Creek and Camel Tracks — to recreational shooting, and at the same time, help Santa Fe County develop a sanctioned shooting range.
The proposal includes restoring already-existing but undeveloped shooting locations by planting vegetation and removing the accumulation of lead waste, according to the the release.
In addition to creating a shooting range, BLM also intents to apply a one-mile buffer along roads where recreational shooting would be permitted.
The office on Thursday published a notice in the Federal Register of its intent to amend the Taos Resource Management Plan to apply the buffer.
"The BLM is collaborating with Santa Fe County, the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish, Santa Fe National Forest and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to consider options for resolving existing conflicts and providing for the enjoyment of public lands by all users, including those seeking safe opportunities for target shooting," the BLM said in a news release.
People may submit comments about the plan on the BLM National Environmental Policy Act Register at bit.ly/3RakfsL or mail comments to 1024 Paseo del Pueblo Sur, Taos, NM 87571.