In an effort to help deter unauthorized shooting on public lands, the Bureau of Land Management's Taos field office is working with a number of local and federal, governments to help create sanctioned target shooting areas in Santa Fe County, according to a news release issued Thursday.

The BLM wants to close three areas — the San Pedro Mountains, Buckman-Alamo Creek and Camel Tracks — to recreational shooting, and at the same time, help Santa Fe County develop a sanctioned shooting range.

The proposal includes restoring already-existing but undeveloped shooting locations by planting vegetation and removing the accumulation of lead waste, according to the the release.

