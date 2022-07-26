TAOS — The U.S. Bureau of Land Management announced this week it has created a dedicated position to oversee the Rio Grande del Norte National Monument and has named Eric Valencia as its manager.
Valencia will work within the jurisdiction of the BLM Taos Field Office and oversee 245,290 acres of multiple-use public lands within the monument, which spans portions of Taos and Rio Arriba counties. According to a news release, the Taos Field Office is in the process of developing a resource management plan for the monument, and Valencia will assist in coordinating that effort.
Valencia, born and raised in Pecos, comes to the BLM Taos Field Office from the National Park Service. He spent over six years as chief of interpretation and visitor services for the Fort Laramie National Historic Site in Laramie, Wyo.
Prior to that, Valencia served as a park ranger at the Pecos National Historical Park from 2004-15.
A spokesperson for the BLM Taos Field Office said the federal agency secured additional funding to hire managers for "each national monument who can focus directly on their monument."
The Rio Grande del Norte monument management duties were previously handled by one of the Taos district's assistant field officers.
Roberta Salazar, executive director of conservation group Rivers and Birds, helped form a coalition of diverse stakeholders from ranchers to environmentalists who worked together to advocate for the creation of the monument. President Barack Obama created the national monument by executive order in 2013.
"I think its really exciting that they hired a native Northern New Mexican for this position who also has quite a bit of professional experience working for the National Park Service," Salazar said. "I am sure he'll understand and appreciate our diverse local traditions. We're excited to meet him."
U.S. Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández's office announced earlier this month the Cerro de la Olla Wilderness Establishment Act passed the House as an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act. If adopted by the Senate, the legislation will add federal wilderness protections to a domed caldera within the monument, completing a trifecta of wilderness areas.
