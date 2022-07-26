TAOS — The U.S. Bureau of Land Management announced this week it has created a dedicated position to oversee the Rio Grande del Norte National Monument and has named Eric Valencia as its manager.

Valencia will work within the jurisdiction of the BLM Taos Field Office and oversee 245,290 acres of multiple-use public lands within the monument, which spans portions of Taos and Rio Arriba counties. According to a news release, the Taos Field Office is in the process of developing a resource management plan for the monument, and Valencia will assist in coordinating that effort.

Valencia, born and raised in Pecos, comes to the BLM Taos Field Office from the National Park Service. He spent over six years as chief of interpretation and visitor services for the Fort Laramie National Historic Site in Laramie, Wyo.

This story first appeared in The Taos News, a sister publication of The Santa Fe New Mexican.

Popular in the Community