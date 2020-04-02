Despite concerns about overcrowding, the Bureau of Land Management has decided to keep a popular petroglyph site and a shooting range in La Cieneguilla open to the public.
But the federal agency is taking a number of steps, including increased patrols, to try to address issues raised Tuesday by the president of El Valle de la Cieneguilla Land Grant.
BLM spokeswoman Allison Sandoval said in an email Thursday the BLM is aware of increased use of the recreation area in La Cieneguilla.
"The BLM recognizes and fully supports the need for people to self-isolate to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus," she wrote. "At the same time, we recognize that it is difficult for Americans to remain inside for weeks at a time. Therefore, we have decided to keep the area open for day-use."
Sandoval said the BLM is working with the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office to increase patrol of the area to ensure that public visits to the La Cieneguilla Petroglyphs and a nearby shooting site are "done in a safe manner."
"The additional patrolling, a coordinated measure to promote driver and pedestrian safety, will include encouraging the public to park their vehicles on the dirt road adjacent to the parking lot instead of on County Road 56," she wrote. "Parking on the shoulder of this dirt road will help ease the traffic safety concerns on County Road 56, while still allowing easy access to the trailhead."
In addition, she wrote, the agency expects to install portable toilets in the parking area by this weekend "due to the increased visitation."
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.