The Bureau of Land Management announced closures of some day-use sites and campgrounds Monday but said trails and open spaces on land managed by the agency are still accessible.
Spokeswoman Cathy Garber said the agency will keep its website updated as the situation changes.
The agency has closed restrooms and campgrounds in Albuquerque, the Pecos River Corridor near the Texas border and in the Farmington and Las Cruces districts. A full list of closures can be found at blm.gov/alert/nm-covid-19-updates.
The main BLM office in Santa Fe and six field offices are closed, and employees are working from home.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.