The Bureau of Land Management is enacting new fire restrictions due to the prolonged drought and increased fire danger, including banning campfires on BLM-managed lands in Northern New Mexico and prohibiting target shooting on its lands in Santa Fe County.

The restrictions, which take effect immediately and will remain in place until further notice, cover BLM lands in San Juan, Rio Arriba, Taos, Colfax, Union, Los Alamos, Santa Fe, Mora, Harding and San Miguel counties, as well as portions of public land in McKinley and Sandoval counties, the agency announced in a news release Thursday.

This means building a fire or campfire, or using a charcoal, coal or wood stove on BLM lands is banned, including in campgrounds and picnic areas. Stoves fueled by pressurized liquid or gas can still be used in areas cleared of flammable materials at least 10 feet in diameter.

