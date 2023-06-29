The Bureau of Land Management is enacting new fire restrictions in the area due to prolonged drought and increased fire danger, including banning campfires on BLM-managed lands in Northern New Mexico and prohibiting target shooting on its lands in Santa Fe County.
The restrictions, which take effect immediately and will remain in place until further notice, cover BLM lands in San Juan, Rio Arriba, Taos, Colfax, Union, Los Alamos, Santa Fe, Mora, Harding and San Miguel counties, as well as portions of public land in McKinley and Sandoval counties, the BLM announced in a news release Thursday.
This means building a fire or campfire, or using a charcoal, coal or wood stove on BLM lands is banned, including in campgrounds and picnic areas. Stoves fueled by pressurized liquid or gas can still be used in areas cleared of flammable materials at least 10 feet in diameter.
Smoking is also banned, "except within an enclosed vehicle or building, developed sites and areas, or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials," the agency said.
The order also bars using a chain saw or any engine without an approved spark arrester and other safety precautions, and driving a vehicle off road "except routes in areas open to off-highway vehicle travel and except when parking in an area devoid of vegetation within 10 feet of the roadway."
According to the news release, the new restrictions were prompted by "abundant dry fuels (wildland vegetation, such as grasses, shrubs and trees), high fire danger and worsening fire conditions."
Fireworks and exploding targets were already prohibited on all BLM-managed lands statewide. Recreational target shooting is allowed on BLM Taos field office lands outside Santa Fe County between sunrise and 11 a.m., but is banned entirely on BLM lands in Santa Fe County for now. Shooters need to carry a fire extinguisher with at least 8 ounces of capacity and a round point shovel at least 3 feet long. Shooting for licensed hunting is exempt from the order.
Violations are punishable by a fine of up to $1,000, imprisonment for up to a year, or both, plus restitution for fire suppression or damage costs.