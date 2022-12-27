Northern New Mexico's weather pattern, balmy for the past several days, will turn back to winter for the remainder of the week.
"We always seem like we get one good week, or one good winter storm, either it's Thanksgiving week, Christmas week or New Year's week," National Weather Service meteorologist Daniel Porter said during a weekly briefing Tuesday. "This year is no different. We have a very active weather pattern across New Mexico as we go over the next several days."
Porter said increased precipitation will mainly affect western and central New Mexico in the form of "mountain snow and a valley mix."
The weather service said an estimated one to two inches of snow will hit Santa Fe through early Thursday morning, thanks to a storm that moved in late Tuesday night from the west.
Matt DeMaria, another meteorologist at the National Weather Service, said it is likely to rain in Santa Fe on Wednesday afternoon. He added he wouldn't be surprised if it changed into snow overnight, but said it would not accumulate much.
"Snow accumulation is not expected to be significant, mostly because the ground will be warm and it'll have rained during the afternoon," DeMaria said. "[An] inch or two on grassy surfaces is definitely possible, but as far as road impacts or anything, not expecting much in the Santa Fe area."
Northern New Mexico communities at higher elevations could see considerably more snowfall by Thursday morning, with 12 to 18 inches predicted for Chama; six to eight inches expected to hit Dulce and six to eight inches for Cuba.
The storm is expected to subside in the central and northern parts of the state by Friday, but a second winter storm could roll into New Mexico over the weekend.
DeMaria said if a second storm hits Santa Fe it will most likely happen New Year's Day, and possibly last through the early morning Jan. 2.
"It does appear that this storm will be colder than the ones we're getting this week, meaning snow levels down below valley floors, but it's tough this far out to say anything about snow accumulations," DeMaria said.