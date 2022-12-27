Northern New Mexico's weather pattern, balmy for the past several days, will turn back to winter for the remainder of the week.

"We always seem like we get one good week, or one good winter storm, either it's Thanksgiving week, Christmas week or New Year's week," National Weather Service meteorologist Daniel Porter said during a weekly briefing Tuesday. "This year is no different. We have a very active weather pattern across New Mexico as we go over the next several days."

Porter said increased precipitation will mainly affect western and central New Mexico in the form of "mountain snow and a valley mix."

