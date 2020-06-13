Jimmy Russell has lived 70 years — long enough to remember and experience plenty of protests, marches and police profiling — but he can still smile, laugh and dream.
“Back in the old days, I was at a Martin Luther King [Jr.] march in D.C. and I saw a lot of black people there with some white people dispersed in the crowd,” said the Santa Fe resident and lifelong musician. “Now I look and see everybody in there marching. That gives me hope that things are going to get better.”
Emily Glover has lived 15 years and isn’t so sure she shares Russell’s optimism. Sitting at a picnic table in Ragle Park on a recent afternoon, her occasional smiles belied a nervous worry about her future as a black woman in this country.
“It always affects me when I see anything bad happening to another African American,” she said. “It reminds me that any second I could be arrested just walking around, for just carrying my phone because it looks like a weapon. It’s scary. It doesn’t matter how many years go by or how many protests; black people are still getting killed.”
The death of George Floyd beneath the knee of a Minneapolis police officer — an event so distant and yet so close — reverberates in different ways through Northern New Mexico’s small black community, where the sense of being in the minority is especially pronounced, and often, unrecognized. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, only 1.2 percent of Santa Fe County residents are black.
The sharp disparity in viewpoints between a veteran of the civil rights movement and a novice who just took part in her first protest two weeks ago speaks to the juxtaposition of hope and despair many blacks say they feel as they watch yet another round of national outrage over racism in America.
For some, there’s an optimistic sense that Floyd’s death will bring people together to forge a way to eradicate racist acts of violence.
But for others, the reality of centuries of oppression and the difficulty of navigating a world in which the color of their skin might be the sole reason they were pulled over by police, lost a job or were followed by too-attentive store personnel while shopping remains a burden they’re tired of carrying.
Worse, they say, it’s a world in which they still have to hold difficult conversations with their children, hoping to teach them how not to get shot.
Nicole Morris, an educator and 43-year-old mother of two sons, knows that talk well. It’s one her ex-husband had with their oldest child when he was teaching him to drive.
Morris said it went like this: “Keep your hands on the wheel. Don’t reach for anything without asking first. If you sense some injustice going on, wait it out. We’ll work it out later.
“White boys don’t have to learn that,” Morris said.
But if there’s resentment of racism, there’s also intense pride in being black, especially in a state where only 2.6 percent of New Mexico’s 2.1 million people are African American.
“I love being black,” said Shakaya McFarland, 40, a Santa Fe mental health counselor and healer. “I love our flavor, the way we dress, our aesthetic, the way we are so resilient and we have been knocked down so many times and we keep getting back up.
“I love the way we celebrate, I love our joy … our deep spiritual connection — when we allow ourselves to go there or access it,” she added. “A lot of times we cannot access it because of all the things that we have been through or that we have endured.”
She, like her partner, 31-year-old Maya Johnson, has encountered racism just about everywhere, including in Santa Fe. When it turns into something akin to a physical threat, McFarland acknowledges there’s fear — including a recent incident when armed people with guns showed up on and around the Plaza during a march to protest police brutality and its role in Floyd’s death.
It doesn’t matter where you live, Johnson said. That sense of fear is everywhere.
“You have to leave your house and be watching your back,” she said. “You have to — because you’re black. You have to be aware of who is watching you, how you are potentially going to be perceived when you are shopping, when you are driving, when you are eating, when you are jogging, when you are bird-watching, when you are living your life.
“You have to be constantly aware — if you want to survive.”
Finding a home
Russell knows. Born in North Carolina, he was mostly raised in the Washington, D.C., area, where he watched his father, the head of the local chapter of the NAACP, march and demonstrate as the civil rights movement took form in the 1960s.
And yet, as a musician — Russell began singing and playing an array of instruments at age 13 and spent most of his musical career, including a stint playing with Prince, in mixed-race bands — he was often shielded from the overt racism others saw and felt.
Only once did Russell himself turn to violence, using a handy clipboard to smack an aggressive white man who used a racial slur to taunt him at a party in Hagerstown, Md. That effectively ended the confrontation.
Russell knows about Minneapolis, though. He said he was arrested there shortly after moving to the city in the early 1990s. He was partying with a group of local college students and got lost while attempting to drive them back to their campus. A police officer pulled him over and gave him a breath test for blood alcohol. He failed and was taken to jail.
There, he said, jailers cuffed his right wrist to his left ankle — “a slave shackle,” Russell said. “Once you’re in that position, they can do anything they want to you.”
And they did, he said. He said he was struck unconscious by a jail guard while in custody and woke up hours later with a fractured nose and an understanding, reinforced by advisers around him, that if he sued, he’d likely end up being profiled every time he left his house.
Russell lived in Minneapolis for 16 years and figures he was pulled over by the police at least once a year for minor or nonexistent traffic violations. Once, when he pushed back against a police officer, saying he would not have been arrested had he been white, he found himself forced to spend a night in jail and pay a $50 fine.
Finally, the stops by police were enough to send him back to New Mexico, where he had lived for some time in the 1980s, playing at venues like the now-long-gone Club West. He said that in the 10 years since his return, he’s gotten along with everyone he’s encountered, including police officers.
“The cops in Santa Fe are cool,” he said.
‘I don’t want to be judged’
Some blacks living in Santa Fe said they feel safer here than in larger urban centers. Morris called Santa Fe a “bubble” of safety. But the Los Angeles native — whose father grew up in Alabama in the days of Jim Crow — still has to caution her sons on how to dress and behave so they are not seen as a threat.
Santa Fean Christine Johnson, who took part in her first sit-in protest at a lunch counter in a Virginia Woolworth’s in the mid-1950s, understands.
Racism, said the 83-year-old Johnson, is “about some people in our society feeling the need to be better than someone else.”
Christine Johnson said she’s encountered a more “subtle” form of racism here. One example: going to the movies with a band of white friends and seeing other patrons stare at her, as if to say, “What are you doing with those white women?”
Glover, six decades Johnson’s junior, said she gets those same kind of stares as she moves about town with her teenage friends.
She said she’s heard schoolmates use racial slurs casually, almost as a joke.
“I don’t think people understand how hurtful that is,” she said.
Glover has been raised by white parents who adopted her — loving people who still don’t understand “what it’s like through my perspective,” she said.
As she learns how to drive, she worries about being pulled over by any authority figure.
“Am I going to be the next person who ends up on the ground with a knee on my neck?” she said, referring to the way police officers treated Floyd. “I don’t want to be judged for my skin color.”
Most interviewed for this article agreed with Glover’s sentiments, while stressing how much they love being black. But they also say it’s past time for people of other races to discuss exactly what white privilege is and what can be done to dismantle it, McFarland and Morris said.
“We need white people to take leadership positions in these talks,” Morris said. “If we want anything to change from all this civil unrest, it will be from white people saying, ‘We benefit from white supremacy.’ ”
Russell and Johnson say such change can happen, and Glover wants to believe. But even in her midteens, she worries she might have to have an uncomfortable talk in 15 or 20 years with kids of her own.
“I’m going to have to tell them,” she said, “they could get killed for the color of their skin.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.