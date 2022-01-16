Jane Powdrell-Culbert knew from the tone of the man's voice on the radio something important was happening. Her parents pulled over to the side of the road to listen to the speech. It was the summer of 1963, and many of the words remain imprinted in her heart and mind.
That man — Martin Luther King Jr. — had a dream that because all men were created equal, they should be treated with equal respect and honor, regardless of their skin color.
Powdrell-Culbert, a Republican representative from Corrales who is Black, was about 13 at the time. She recalled turning to her father, who was nicknamed Shugg, and saying of children her age, including her brothers, "Shugg, maybe these kids can do something. Maybe these kids can be something."
King's speech was supposed to mark a turning point in the way Americans viewed Black citizens.
However, nearly 60 years later, as the country prepares to commemorate King with a federal holiday Monday, Black people are still struggling to gain equal footing with white people on many levels. A recent Business Insider study, using U.S. Census, Bureau of Labor Statistics and other data, reported that, on average, Black workers earn just 62 percent of what their white counterparts earn. It added that just 31 percent of Black people work in leadership roles at jobs, compared with 41 percent of whites.
In the judicial system, the statistics are even more sobering. Black people are five times more likely to be incarcerated than white people, according to a recent report by The Sentencing Project.
And then there are the headline-grabbing stories of white men shooting Black men, easily and sadly summarized by the names of the dead.
George Floyd. Ahmaud Arbery. Justin King.
Floyd's and Arbery's killers have been tried, found guilty and sentenced. In Justin King's case, authorities say the shooter was acting in self-defense, though neighbors and friends told a different story of his recent killing in a trailer park in Missouri.
Sen. Harold Pope Jr., D-Albuquerque, a Black man and an Air Force veteran, came to understand how Arbery might have felt as he was stalked and killed while jogging near his home in Georgia. When Pope was campaigning door to door for his run at the Senate District 23 seat in Albuquerque in spring 2020, he knocked on the door of a home owned by a white couple who pulled into their driveway as he was standing there. He greeted them, and when they did not respond, he moved on to the next house.
A few doors down, a man with a handgun — alerted by the white couple — accosted Pope, asking what he was doing in the neighborhood. Sporting an Air Force cap on his head, Pope explained he was running for office. He said he managed to defuse the situation, pulling out a veteran identification card he carries for the man.
"It could have gotten contentious," the 47-year-old Pueblo, Colo., native recalled. "If I'm clad in a dress shirt, leather jacket, military cap and clipboard and people think I'm up to no good and I'm running for state Senate, just imagine …"
His voice trailed off for a second. Then he said: "I had to stay calm. The guy purposefully had a gun to show me. Those are the things that [Black] people deal with."
Despite such disturbing actions, both Powdrell-Culbert and Pope believe progress has been made on breaking down racial barriers and seeing everyone as equal. So does Rep. Pamelya Herndon, D-Albuquerque and a native of Corpus Christi, Texas. She added that while the country got to the point where it elected its first Black president, Barack Obama, in 2008, "violence against people of color is still going on."
Herndon is sponsoring a bill in this year's legislative session aimed at imposing stricter penalties on parents and/or adults who don't prevent children from accessing their firearms to threaten or shoot others; the move comes in the wake of the shooting death of Albuquerque middle school student Bennie Hargrove, who was Black. She said it's tough to find a balance between the progress being made in race relations and the possibility we remain "in a transition phase."
Referring to the emotional, mental, physical and economic stress the pandemic is causing, she said, "When times are hard and people are trying to all access the same type of resources, the racism face shows itself in a very ugly manner."
Why remember just one day a year?
The Atlanta-born King, a Baptist minister and activist, became the best-known public figure of the civil rights movement of the 1960s, preaching not just for equality among the races but for an end to poverty and the Vietnam War. Described by one King historian as a "drum major for justice," his efforts earned him the Nobel Peace Prize in 1964 and led to his assassination in 1968. His "I Have a Dream" speech is, if not his best-prepared and -delivered speech, certainly his best known.
Speaking of President Abraham Lincoln's efforts and speeches to end slavery during a politically and militarily contentious time in American history, King said a century later, "The Negro is still not free. One hundred years later, the life of the Negro is still sadly crippled by the manacles of segregation and the chains of discrimination."
Efforts to honor King with a commemorative holiday started not long after his death, but the holiday didn't arrive until the mid-1980s, when President Ronald Reagan signed a bill into law authorizing the third Monday of January as a federal holiday honoring King's legacy.
Pope, who came of age in the 1970s and 1980s, learned about King in school. He said he found people tend to talk about King and his legacy only around this holiday. He said some political leaders and others use the day to cite the "I Have a Dream" speech without following through with actions to address "issues he was talking about, issues we are still fighting, which are still here."
On his own, he learned that King stood for many causes.
"For me, he was just a great leader, and a leader without a title," Pope said. "He wasn't in political office; he never sought it, but he led people for change, change that even moved people outside of this country. He's a reminder to folks you don't have to have a lot of money, you don't need to hold a political position to be elevated to a powerful position."
Herndon does not recall experiencing the "I Have a Dream" speech live, but she recalls being in school five years later when the news came over the school's public address system that King had been shot.
She said she remembered thinking, "How can I follow in his footsteps? There must be something I can do." Now chairwoman of the New Mexico Black Democratic Caucus, she spent much of her career working as an attorney for social justice causes. She sees Hargrove, who was shot while interceding in a bullying incident in a middle school, as someone who was trying to do something King would have done: "step in and resolve violence. And he had violence done to him."
Herndon is not sure racism can be eradicated.
"That is really hard to say," she said. "Go back to Biblical days; there was racism that existed, depending on what tribe, where you lived, that appearance of race and class has been there since the beginning of time. How do you wipe it out?"
Powdrell-Culbert — who recalled that her first experience with racism came just days before she heard King's speech as her family had to use a "Blacks-only" entrance and food counter at a diner in Texas — said she does not believe every bad thing that happens to a Black person is the result of racism.
"Do I think racism is alive and well?" she said. "Yeah. Do I think it will ever disappear? No. I think there will always be an element of racism in this country. There just is."
Pope's awakening to racism came at a young age, when another school child used the N-word.
"When you hear that from a kid over a dispute or a playground fight, you start to learn quickly how people think of you or how they don't think of you as an equal," he said.
"It's still a problem."
He, like Powdrell-Culbert and Herndon, expressed fear the politically and perhaps morally divided energy of today's world is stoking a "racial division" in all levels of society. While he's aware of the need for many Black parents to have uncomfortable discussions with their children over the way the world might view them — "Some members of the Black community will be looked at as more of a threat" — he said Black and white people have to learn how to have uncomfortable discussions as well.
"This is how we stop this [racism]," he said. Not to blame the people who are reading this now; not to say, 'This is your fault.' But to have that conversation to make sure it doesn't happen again.
"We just want to talk, to say, 'You got to where you are at; I got to where I'm at. Here's the extra barrier I had to go through.'"
As a lawmaker, he said we can start by supporting fair voting rights efforts, which can counteract efforts to stymie minority access to the polls on the federal and state levels. Herndon agreed, saying, "When you start tampering with people's rights to vote, you start tampering with equality."
Powdrell-Culbert said it's also vital to keep the history of racism — and of efforts, like those taken by King, to overcome it — in the hearts and minds of the young.
"These youngsters need to understand history," she said. "And they need to understand that somebody paid a price to do what they needed to do to give our kids a better life.
She said she had nothing special planned for Monday. But she said the holiday makes her think back every year on "what a brilliant man he [King] was. He made this whole country take assessment of where this country was going and made us realize that Black folks are part of the fabric of this country."
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.