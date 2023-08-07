The Black Feather Fire has grown to more than 2,000 acres Monday as officials seek to limit its impact on the San Pedro Parks Wilderness area in Western Rio Arriba County.

The fire is about 44 miles northwest of Santa Fe and about nine miles south of Gallina in rugged terrain.

A Type 1 Incident Management Team has been ordered to the area to fight the fire and is expected to take command in the next few days, according to a news release. A Type 3 team arrived in the area Monday morning and is working with state police, the state Livestock Board and the U.S. Forest Service to coordinate a potential evacuation.

