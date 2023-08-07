The sun sets Sunday evening behind a plume of smoke from the Black Feather Fire in the San Pedro Parks Wilderness area of Santa Fe National Forest. The fire had grown to 2,000 acres as of Monday morning.
The sun sets Sunday evening behind a plume of smoke from the Black Feather Fire in the San Pedro Parks Wilderness area of Santa Fe National Forest. The fire had grown to 2,000 acres as of Monday morning.
Matt Dahlseid/The New Mexican
Smoke from the Black Feather Fire is visible over the town of Coyote on Monday, August 7, 2023.
Luis Sánchez Saturno/The New Mexican
Deputy Steve Binns, of the Rio Arriba County Sheriff's Office, carries a road closure sign to County Road 103 near Coyote, N.M., on Monday, August 7, 2023.
Luis Sánchez Saturno/The New Mexican
Luke McLarty, incident commander of the Black Feather Fire, goes over the most current fire map at the Santa Fe National Forest Coyote Ranger District office on Monday, August 7, 2023.
Luis Sánchez Saturno/The New Mexican
An aerial view of the smoke plume Monday from the Black Feather Fire.
The Black Feather Fire has grown to more than 2,000 acres Monday as officials seek to limit its impact on the San Pedro Parks Wilderness area in Western Rio Arriba County.
The fire is about 44 miles northwest of Santa Fe and about nine miles south of Gallina in rugged terrain.
A Type 1 Incident Management Team has been ordered to the area to fight the fire and is expected to take command in the next few days, according to a news release. A Type 3 team arrived in the area Monday morning and is working with state police, the state Livestock Board and the U.S. Forest Service to coordinate a potential evacuation.
Type 1 teams are common in more serious wildfires and were a constant presence during the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire in 2022.
The fire, which was caused by lightning, produced massive smoke plumes that could be seen from as far away as Santa Fe on Sunday and had grown to 1,500 acres by Sunday night.
Some areas near the fire, including Mesa Pinebetal and Mesa Poleo, had been placed in the "set" position, with mandatory go orders next if conditions warrant. The community of Wetherill has been placed in "ready" status.