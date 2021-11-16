TAOS — Residents are mourning the death of a black bear that was shot and killed by arrows late last month.
Some residents said the bear was poached.
“We observed people stopping in their cars to admire the beautiful animal throughout the day,” said Alastair Kieth, who noticed the bear in the tree on the corner of her driveway. “As the evening approached, more people began to stop, and El Salto received the most traffic congestion it has probably ever had.”
Kieth’s partner, Leland Thompson, said by the next morning, the scene had changed dramatically. After running to town for some errands, Thompson returned home around to find Taos Volunteer Fire Department, the state Department of Game and Fish and local officers on scene.
Kieth said when she saw Thompson’s car out on the road, she thought perhaps a tree limb had snapped. When she located Thompson and learned of the bear's death, she said she broke down crying.
“It was devastating," she said.
News of the incident quickly spread on social media, where local residents expressed their sadness and frustration.
Neha Pant, who lives in the area, called the incident “very sad and totally unnecessary … The bear didn’t need to die. We are the ones in their home,” she said. “It is special to have them here, and this kill was extremely sad for the entire El Salto community.”
Neighbor and mayordomo Arnold Quintana quickly skinned the animal and harvested its meat to be eaten.
“Nothing went to waste at all,” said Quintana, who added that the meat was donated to several Taos Pueblo families. He said part of his reason for processing the bear was to show his grandkids respect for animals and wildlife.
“It’s terrible the bear died, but it’s good it was given to the Pueblo and to people who are going to eat and use the bear," said Kieth.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.