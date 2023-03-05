Bear cub

Dawn, a yearling bear cub that was on the brink of death when it was rescued from a dumpster in Red River several weeks ago, is now recuperating in an enclosure at Cottonwood Rehab outside Española.

 Courtesy photo

A severely malnourished black bear cub discovered in a dumpster in Red River several weeks ago is on his way to recovery and will eventually be released back into the wild.

Kathleen Ramsey, founder of Cottonwood Rehab outside Española, said the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish picked up the yearling bear in Red River and delivered it to her wildlife rescue facility, which she operates with her son, Ty Horak. At 11 pounds, the bear weighed in at less than 10% of what a typical black bear the same age would weigh.

The bear — now named Dawn, after the dish soap used to clean him up — had likely entered the dumpster in hopes of foraging, but was on the verge of death when he was discovered, starvation so advanced that he couldn't open his mouth or chew.