TAOS — Legislation introduced in Congress by two New Mexico delegates would extend federal support for the Northern Rio Grande National Heritage Area and continue the conservation of local cultural and historic resources through 2036.
Introduced by U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich and U.S. Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández, both Democrats, the legislation would extend support provided by the National Park Service for an additional 15 years. Without the reauthorization, introduced March 25, the area would lose its federal support.
"Our arts and culture in New Mexico are beautiful, complex and truly unique," Heinrich said. "The Northern Rio Grande National Heritage Area draws visitors from around the globe and gives context and meaning to our New Mexican way of life."
Established in 2014, the heritage area spans Taos, Rio Arriba and Santa Fe counties, and covers more than 13,000 acres. Its mission is to sustain the communities, languages, cultures, traditions, heritage and environment of Northern New Mexico.
"Culture, land, water and history interweave in a landscape both stunning and fragile along the Rio Grande of Northern New Mexico," Leger Fernández said. "As a 17th-generation Nuevo Mexicana and former vice chair of the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation, I deeply value the Northern Rio Grande National Heritage Area and am proud to support the work to protect it."
