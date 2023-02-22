021623_SmokestackPollution 1rgb.jpg

A flock of birds rise up Feb. 16 with a view of Albuquerque's Reeves Generating Station in the background. A Senate bill would revise the state's Oil and Gas Act to put more emphasis on combating climate change and pollution that can harm public health, especially in neighborhoods, schools and businesses near fossil fuel operations.

 Gabriela Campos/New Mexican file photo

A bill advocates say would modernize the state's Oil and Gas Act to consider impacts on the environment and disadvantaged front-line communities will go before the Senate Conservation Committee on Thursday. 

Senate Bill 418 contains a beefy list of proposed changes to the 87-year-old law, but the linchpins are more emphasis on combating climate change and pollution that can harm public health, especially in neighborhoods, schools and businesses near fossil fuel operations — which research shows are most often communities of color. 

The bill calls for revamping the state's two main bodies for regulating the industry, eliminating the caps on "blanket bonds" for multiple oil wells, creating safer setbacks of drilling sites from communities and removing limits on fines for ongoing violations. 