A proposal to raise the age to 21 to buy or possess semi-automatic firearms, including assault weapons, stalled Wednesday in the Senate Judiciary Committee after a series of tie votes.

Although Senate Bill 116 isn’t dead, it’s on life-support as the clock on the 60-day legislative session winds down.

“Right now, the bill remains at the prerogative of the chair,” said committee Chairman Joe Cervantes, D-Las Cruces. “This bill will be scheduled by me like any other bill.”

