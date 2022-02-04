After nearly four hours of emotionally charged public commentary on a bill that would allow 16- and 17-year-olds in New Mexico to vote in local elections, the Senate Rules Committee took an hour recess Friday.
Nearly 90 people were allowed to speak without time restrictions.
"I really do think it's time to get to the bill," Senate Majority Leader Peter Wirth, D-Santa Fe, the lead sponsor of the New Mexico Voting Rights Act, said before the recess was called by the committee chairman, Sen. Daniel Ivey-Soto, D-Albuquerque.
The committee was scheduled to return at 2:30 p.m.
In addition to allowing 16- and 17-year-olds to vote, Senate Bill 8 would allow felons to vote after they've completed their time behind bars.
The bill also would automatically register qualified voters after they complete a transaction at the Motor Vehicle Division; create a permanent absentee ballot list that would allow voters to receive mail ballots for every election without requesting one each time; and allow New Mexicans without a state-issued ID to register to vote online with a Social Security number.
Supporters tout the legislation, which has the backing of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, as an effort to expand voter access.
But opponents of the bill said it would lead to voter fraud.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.
