The so-called Second Chance bill will have no chance during this year's legislative session.
Sponsors of Senate Bill 43, which would've banned life without the possibility of parole as a sentencing option for juveniles convicted of first-degree murder, have pulled the proposed piece of legislation from consideration.
"In the final week of the session, it has been frustrating to watch a chorus of voices drowned out by a handful of District Attorneys and other parties who have misrepresented this issue to victims of tragedy across our state," the sponsors wrote in a joint statement. "We negotiated in good faith but the goalposts kept moving, and we cannot accept changes that undermine the intent of the bill."
The sponsors plan to bring the bring the bill back next year.
"It was really unfortunate that the parties were unable to reach consensus on this issue," Rep. Dayan Hochman-Vigil, D-Albuquerque, said Monday. "But we're looking forward to bringing the bill back next year and negotiating in a way that all parties feel comfortable."
The Senate sponsor, Sen. Antoinette Sedillo Lopez, D-Albuquerque, said Monday district attorneys "injected themselves into the bill" and tried to change it in a way that would undermine the intent.
"We weren't going to change it," she said.
The bill, which had received a message from Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, turned into a political dilemma for the governor, who is running for reelection this year, as she pursues a tough-on-crime agenda during the session, which ends at noon Thursday.
Under the proposal, youthful offenders would be eligible for parole after serving 15 years behind bars unless they’re eligible for parole sooner. If parole were denied, the offender would be entitled to a parole hearing “not less than every five years thereafter.”
After the Senate passed the bill last week on a party-line vote, the House Consumer and Public Affairs Committee advanced it Thursday, also along partisan lines.
Rep. Randall Pettigrew, R-Lovington, introduced an amendment he said was the result of some behind-the-scenes negotiations, including with members of Lujan Grisham’s staff, that would have extended the 15-year parole eligibility timeline to 20 years. But Democrats tabled the motion.
"Advocates for SB43 refuse to be bullied into amendments by the district attorneys and the governor," Denali Wilson, the expert witness on the bill, tweeted Sunday night. "In a campaign driven by the people it impacts, we will not compromise out those same people. We are taking negotiations off the table and returning next year."
During debate on the bill in the Senate, Sen. Crystal Diamond, R-Elephant Butte, tearfully apologized to Nicole Chavez, who was sitting in the gallery. Chavez's teenage son, Jaydon Chavez-Silver, was killed in a drive-by shooting in Albuquerque in 2015.
"Nicole, this bill’s gonna pass," Diamond said, sobbing. "And I’m sorry for the pain it’s causing you today. And the grief you carry every day."
Diamond expressed relief Monday the bill had been pulled from consideration.
"Senate Bill 43 forced the families of many victims to relive their tragedies, and I am grateful that they were heard," she said. "The announcement that the bill has been removed from consideration this session is a testament of their advocacy and hard work, and I was honored to help amplify their voices."
In a statement, Chavez thanked Republican members of the Senate and House for "embracing our cause and shedding light on the potential impacts of this unjust and misguided bill."
Chavez said the idea her son's killer would potentially be released from custody after 15 years for two separate murders if the bill was signed into law was a pain she was ill-prepared to face.
"As a woman of faith, I believe in redemption; but the power of redemption does not abolish the need for justice," she wrote.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(3) comments
We, as District Attorneys, worked hard on this bill to negotiate it to a piece of legislation that would take victims into account. We wanted language that would make the parole time higher for mass shooters and violent juvenile offenders who killed multiple people. We worked hard to negotiate this bill with the sponsor so victim's voices would be heard. But, she would have none of that. They were unwilling to negotiate the bill to protect victims the way they should be, especially in a time when we are experiencing horrible crime. Is the solution to let violent offenders out early? We will be back next year, with victims, once again to oppose this bill in its current form. We hope the sponsor will be more willing to listen, negotiate, and compose a compromised bill that protects victims of crime.
Andrea Reed's comment displays such affective bias, namely, in raising current crime rates without discussing possible causation, that it makes discussion of vital public policy issues nearly impossible. Was that her intent?
No one doubts that families of victims of heinous crimes by juveniles deserve justice. That is the point of a criminal justice system. That is the point of lengthy mandatory minimum sentences for violent juvenile offenders.
At what point, though, is justice served? How many years should a juvenile offender be incarcerated? Making that determination is good public policy and the duty of pubic officials.
Good public policy flows from data-driven research. Otherwise, citizens and officers of the law, i.e., district attorneys, will fall under the tyranny of emotion. The crime for which there is the lowest rate of recidivism in the United States is murder.
Consequently, New Mexico's district attorneys should be negotiating the length of mandatory sentences for violent juvenile offenders. To do otherwise is not to serve justice but to enact retribution, even vengeance, against such offenders.
If vengeance is in the public good, then let's say so. To prevent changing the bill to end life sentences without the possibility of for juveniles declares: Rehabilitation has no place in the justice system of New Mexico. Is that what the general public and state officials want?
Further, it is unfortunate that Andrea Reeb and her peers did not call for realistic gun laws in New Mexico limiting the access to and use of guns by young people. Various responses to stories in the New Mexican have pointed out, on the basis of extensive, reliable research, that brain development and the ability to exercise sound judgment is incomplete in teenage years. On these vital findings and the public policies that should flow from them, Andrea Reeb is silent. What a pity.
Her comment on this story is a disservice to the families of victims of violent crime, to the public in our state, and to the ideas of justice itself and rehabilitation.
Hocum, Ms. Reeb. A life sentence WITH possibility of parole does not mean parole.
It just means that a human being whose BRAIN was not yet fully developed cannot be consigned to a lifetime without any possible growth or change.
You're too old to display such lack of judgment.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.