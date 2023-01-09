The new members of the Bernalillo County Commission took a different direction Monday in their selection of a candidate to fill a vacant seat in the New Mexico House of Representatives.

The board voted 3-2 to appoint bilingual teacher and Mexican immigrant Flor Yanira Gurrola Valenzuela to represent House District 16 for the next two years.

Under different commissioners, the five-member board in December selected Marsella Duarte to fill the remainder of former state Rep. Moe Maestas' term in 2022 after Maestas was appointed to fill a vacancy in the New Mexico Senate. Duarte's appointment was only for 2 ½ weeks.

