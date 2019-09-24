New Mexico is shaping up to be a big winner for The Biggest Loser.
The USA Network is filming a season of a revamped version of the original TV series in the Santa Fe area, a source says. The series, which has been off the air for about three years, previously filmed in the Los Angeles area.
The filming could result in a few interruptions for locals, which swimmers will experience firsthand Friday.
All the pools in the Genoveva Chavez Community Center will be closed Friday for filming of the reality TV show, which follows obese or overweight contestants as they try to slim down for a chance to claim a cash prize and the title of Biggest Loser.
City and other officials were tight-lipped about the filming, as well as Friday’s closure of the Chavez Center natatorium.
“All the city will be able to say is that the pool is closed this Friday for a private event,” city spokeswoman Lilia Chacon said Tuesday.
Chacon did not respond to an inquiry about whether Friday marks the first time the entire pool area at the Chavez Center will be closed to the public for a private event. A sign at the Chavez Center about the Friday closure offers no details, saying only that the pool area will be closed for “private rental.”
No one at the network could be reached for comment.
A city employee who works at the Chavez Center and who requested anonymity said the facility was used for filming about six months ago, possibly for a Netflix show, but the production didn’t require any closures.
“They did the shoot at night,” the employee said.
Todd Christensen, director of the New Mexico Film Office, declined to comment about The Biggest Loser.
“Until there’s a press release on any of the shows that we are incentivizing, I have no comment,” he said.
Asked whether a news release would be issued soon, Christensen said he hoped so.
“Whatever show you’re talking about, I’m not sure, but we try to get our shows to do press releases,” he said. “Listen, man, I was a location manager for a long time. A lot shows go under the wire so they don’t run into people bothering them or coming by. The film productions, that’s their office for the day. We in this office can’t really talk about productions, you know, where they’re filming or what they’re about until there’s a press release or until there’s a permission. It becomes problematic, not only for us but for the production.”
In 2013, the state expanded tax incentives offered to TV series productions that set up shop in New Mexico.
The Biggest Loser, scheduled to air next year, promises to be different from previous seasons. Not only will it be on a different network, but trainers Jillian Michaels and Bob Harper no longer will guide teams in the weight loss competition. Harper will host the show, and newcomers Erica Lugo and Steve Cook will be the new trainers.
The one-day closure comes as swimmers continue to complain about a shortage of public pools in the city.
The reopening of Salvador Perez Recreation Complex, which was scheduled for December, is now slated for February, and the outdoor Bicentennial Pool is already closed for the season, leaving only the city-owned pools open for business at the Chavez Center and at Fort Marcy Recreation Complex.
More closures are looming. The city plans to close the pool at Fort Marcy for renovations from October until mid-December, and the therapy pool at the Chavez Center will be closed for three months starting Oct. 17.
