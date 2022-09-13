Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham won the fundraising battle in the most recent campaign reporting period.
The Democrat raised nearly $2.6 million compared with Republican challenger Mark Ronchetti’s $2.4 million.
But Ronchetti has other bragging rights: More of his campaign contributions came from New Mexicans.
While 65 percent, or nearly $1.7 million, of Lujan Grisham’s fundraising haul came from New Mexicans, Ronchetti’s campaign reported that 91 percent, or just over $2 million, of its contributions came from in-state donors.
“It is clear that New Mexicans are making their voices heard in this race,” Ryan Sabel, Ronchetti’s campaign communications director, said Tuesday in a statement.
“Mark has raised over $315,000 more from New Mexicans than the governor [in the latest reporting period] because the people of this state want new leadership. Michelle Lujan Grisham can raise all the out-of-state money she wants, but those donors will not save her on Election Day at the polls,” he added.
A spokeswoman for Lujan Grisham’s reelection campaign noted New Mexicans donated “well over the majority” of the money the governor raised between July 3 and Sept. 5.
“Governor Lujan Grisham has strong support from New Mexicans across the state who are driving her campaign,” Delaney Corcoran said in a statement. “But beyond the state, many people see the importance of preventing an extremist abortion ban in New Mexico and preventing more MAGA strongholds across the country — which Mark Ronchetti has made clear he stands for.”
Lujan Grisham received contributions from all but two of the state’s 33 counties. De Baca and Harding counties, both Republican territory, were the exception.
Ronchetti’s campaign doesn’t track contributions by county, Sabel said.
But he said the number of small-dollar donations Ronchetti has received is the highest in the state’s history. Of Ronchetti’s 5,990 contributions in the most recent reporting period, 81 percent were $100 or less and 87 percent were $250 or less.
“Since Ronchetti entered the race last October, 94 percent of his contributions have come from within the state and 90 percent of contributions have been for $250 or less,” the campaign said Monday in a news release. “In stark contrast, Lujan Grisham has been forced to rely on out-of-state and special interest dollars from people like Melinda Gates.”