They called them the Waldos, and they're the ones responsible for all the hullabaloo surrounding 4/20.
In 1971, the five high schoolers from San Rafael High School in Marin County, Calif., began meeting at 4:20 p.m. after school to smoke marijuana. They met near a wall — hence the nickname "Waldos."
They used 420 as code for marijuana.
As a member of the group, Dave Reddix, told Time magazine in 2017, “We got tired of the Friday-night football scene with all of the jocks. We were the guys sitting under the stands smoking a doobie, wondering what we were doing there.”
Over the past five decades, the retelling of their smoking encounters developed a cult following, leading to references in popular songs and movies and the creation of an unofficial holiday — April 20 — known as 4/20.
The Oxford English Dictionary even includes a listing for the day, explaining its history and describing it as a reference to the "action of smoking marijuana."
Now that New Mexico has legalized the sale of recreational cannabis, retailers of the product in Santa Fe say they are ready to celebrate Wednesday.
"Usually, they kill us on 4/20," said Rush Clinger, a store manager at Fruit of the Earth Organics on Early Street in Santa Fe, referring to the rush of customers. The store has been selling medical cannabis for years.
April 20 has long been a financial boon for retailers selling legal medical and recreational cannabis. A report from Headset, a Seattle-based cannabis data analysis group, says April 20 has been the largest sales day since some states began approving recreational cannabis.
Flowhub, a Colorado-based cannabis software company, said shops around the country saw an astounding 75 percent increase in sales on April 20, 2021, alone.
With statewide sales pushing toward the $14 million mark in the first 10 days of legalized sales, cannabis retailers say Wednesday should be a day for the cash registers to ring with regularity.
"I think we will see a historical spike in sales Wednesday," said Duke Rodriguez, president and CEO of New Mexico Top Organics-Ultra Health, the largest cannabis operation in New Mexico.
Marijuana consumers can expect festive atmospheres at many outlets Wednesday, full of balloons, gift bags, discount deals and maybe even a belly dancer or two.
In Madrid, south of Santa Fe, the owners of CannaBliss plan to reggae out with a band from 3-7 p.m., and host a food truck for those who want something more engaging than potato chips.
Co-owner Medina Isbell said Wednesday the event will also serve as the grand opening celebration for the store and, in some ways, the state.
"I was standing in the store today, and it struck me how amazing it is that you can legally go and buy weed," she said Tuesday. "So to able to celebrate that out in the open is also pretty amazing."
At the Airport Road Best Daze store, co-owner Eli Goodman said his employees also are gearing up for extra business.
"We're just happy to have the chance for people to come by and yell out, 'Cannabis is legal and good for everybody,' ” he said.
Since the shop opened in 2018, Goodman said he's noticed "great" business every April 20. "We've always just added extra registers," he said. Like other cannabis shops in town, Best Daze plans to offer some specials and create a festive environment for shopping.
Still, the one-day boost in sales is generally offset by lower sales in the days leading up to and following April 20, studies say. Goodman said it's "reasonable to assume" Thursday will be a much quieter day than Wednesday this week.
"If Black Friday is big, then the day after Black Friday is not that big, if you were buying a TV instead of cannabis," he said.
Rodriguez said data he's culled from past years indicates there is usually "a decline in sales before April 20 and a decline in sales after April 20. It's more a timing issue than an overall increase in sales activity that week."
But for cannabis aficionados and businesses alike, 4/20 has become much more than just about profit. Rodriguez calls it "Independence Day on the War on Drugs," referring to years of failed federal drug-fighting policies and prison sentences for using, possessing or selling cannabis.
For Goodman, 4/20 means just one thing.
"It is a sign this nation wants cannabis," he said.
Maybe so, yet despite changes in individual states like New Mexico, it remains a crime to possess, sell or use cannabis under federal law. And New Mexico law prohibits using marijuana in public.
With that in mind, even giddy retailers urge customers to return home before using.
And maybe wait until 4:20 p.m. Lean against a wall, if you like.