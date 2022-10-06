New Mexico lawmakers in 2019 doubled campaign contribution limits for those seeking seats in the Legislature or running for governor, arguing they needed more money to compete against a deluge of outside spending.

Now, in the first gubernatorial election since 2019, those higher limits appear to have paid off for incumbent Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, a Democrat, and her Republican challenger, Mark Ronchetti.

They’ve both already raised more than candidates raised in 2014 and 2018 during the same period under the previous, lower contribution limits. By the first week of September, Lujan Grisham had raised as much as she did for the entire 2018 election.

