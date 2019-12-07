Big Brothers Big Sisters of Santa Fe came to life in 1979 in a stuffy basement on Luisa Street, with a mission to change kids’ lives through one-on-one mentorships.
Forty years later, the nonprofit — under the umbrella of Big Brothers Big Sisters of America — has served more than 14,000 youth in Santa Fe and beyond. Now called Big Brothers Big Sisters Mountain Region, the organization is headquartered in a larger office on St. Francis Drive, has expanded to include programs specific to the needs of the state's children and has active partnerships in more than 10 counties across New Mexico and one in Window Rock, Ariz.
As the program has evolved over the past four decades, organizers and participants say, the heart and soul of its mission has remained the same since day one.
“What it comes down to is just building friendships and being there one-on-one as support,” said Executive Director David Sherman, who stepped into the role last year. “It’s being someone in that child’s corner.”
But, he added, “it’s not saving a child. It’s not this hero that comes in. It’s letting a child realize their own potential, their own voice. It’s helping them recognize what’s already inside of them.”
On Sunday evening, the nonprofit is celebrating its 40 years of service with an anniversary event at Meow Wolf. Anyone who has been a “Big” — a mentor — or a “Little” — a mentee — is encouraged to attend.
“There are so many [success] stories,” Sherman said, adding many Littles have gone on to become law enforcement officers, teachers and even Bigs themselves. “We’re using this event to reconnect with that history.”
In the group’s first 20 years, it served 152 kids, most within Santa Fe County, said former Executive Director Andrea Fisher Maril. When she was hired in 1999, she said, the board “really wanted to ramp up what they were doing.”
And so they did: In the 2000s, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Santa Fe spread into surrounding counties and changed its name to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northern New Mexico; when it merged with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwestern New Mexico in 2015, its name changed once again.
By the time she retired last year, Maril said, the organization was serving more than 1,200 kids annually in 10 counties.
Throughout that period, the group also helped create a National Hispanic Mentoring Model and a Native American Mentoring Model, both of which have been “very successful,” she said.
One of the most impressive aspects of the growth of Big Brothers Big Sisters Mountain Region has been that money was never a limiting factor, Maril said.
“A lot of nonprofits say, ‘If we don’t have the money, we can’t serve the kids,’ ” Maril said. But here, the mentality was, 'We know the kids who need [this service], so we are going to do it anyways.' That was one of the hallmarks of the agency.”
And the more effort the nonprofit put in, the more money was given to support it, she said.
Today, the budget is nearly $2 million a year, compared to just over $240,000 when Maril started.
Sherman said because Big Brothers Big Sisters of America is an international organization — it now operates in all 50 states and 12 countries — he feels resources are available to help pinpoint needs specific to each agency’s location.
With every branch of Big Brothers Big Sisters, he said, “it’s identifying real problems and finding a solution … not only with an individual child, but also on a community level.”
In recent years, the organization has grown to include programs tailored for New Mexico: Outdoor Bigs, which aims to pair kids with mentors who prioritize time spent in natural spaces; Bigs with Badges, which matches law enforcement officials and first responders with kids interested in careers in public safety; and an intergenerational program launched last year that pairs Littles with Bigs who are 55 and older — fitting for the large retirement communities in and around Santa Fe.
Additionally, Sherman said, the organization plans to launch the Workplace Mentoring Program in 2020 that will match middle and high school students with working professionals, as well as a pilot program in Taos and Rio Arriba counties to mentor kids affected by the opioid crisis.
Though Donna Karaba, a current Big to 16-year-old Erlan Marquez — a rare relationship, since many Bigs are paired with Littles of the same gender — got involved with Big Brothers Big Sisters “to give back,” she said, her Little isn't the only one getting something out of the program.
“We’ve done a lot of things together that were new for him, and some of them were new for me, too,” she said of her two-year relationship with Marquez. They’ve volunteered at the Santa Fe Animal Shelter and Humane Society together, gone hiking and swimming, and watched wild horses become trained for riding.
New Mexico Lt. Gov. Howie Morales, who was a Big for nearly 20 years, had a similar experience as Karaba..
“Not only did I change the lives of the two I mentored, but they changed mine as well,” Morales said. “You learn and grow together.”
Morales, who plans to attend Sunday's celebration, was 19 when he was paired with his first Little, Harrison Velarde, in 1992. After working with Velarde for several years, he was matched with Kevin Vigil, who he mentored from the time Vigil was 4 until he graduated the program at 18.
Big Brothers Big Sisters is not only for youth considered "at-risk" or "underserved," Morales said. Both Vigil and Velarde had ample family support but lacked older brothers and father figures in their lives. For Morales, the Big-Little relationships were about providing the boys with a male role model and a “balanced environment that assisted them in areas of interest,” particularly sporting events and outdoor adventures.
The result is a friendship that can last a lifetime, he said.
“Kevin has always been part of my family and I’ll always be part of his,” Morales said, noting he and Vigil will speak together at Sunday’s event. He also reconnected with Velarde earlier this year.
Sherman said Sunday’s anniversary is a way to reunite all Bigs and Littles who have benefited from the organization.
“Every time I talk to a past Big or a past Little, the stories just warm your heart. It lets you know the power of one person to make a difference," he said. "That’s what I’m looking forward to.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.