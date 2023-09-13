Wells Fargo bids $10.2M on outlet mall

People walk through the front entrance of the Fashion Outlets of Santa Fe in 2018. Online bidding Wednesday to buy the open-air mall reached $5.9 million. The winner will not be disclosed until the sale is completed.

 New Mexican file photo

Online bidding reached $5.9 million in the auction for the Fashion Outlets of Santa Fe as the event continued a half-hour longer than the 1 p.m. Wednesday deadline.

Online commercial real estate auction platform RealINSIGHT Marketplace opened the online auction Monday with a minimum starting bid of $1.575 million.

Bidding reached $2.075 million at the end of Tuesday and stayed at $3 million through Wednesday morning.

