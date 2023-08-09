BELEN — Standing in a shuttered plastics factory being converted to a wind tower manufacturing plant, President Joe Biden delivered a forceful speech Wednesday saying the Inflation Reduction Act will create 250 jobs in this area and tens of thousands more in rural communities across the country as part of a larger effort to combat climate change.
The Democratic president came armed with a plethora of figures to make the case no president in recent memory has done as much for the economy as he has in a speech intended to amp up his reelection campaign as well as celebrate the upcoming wind tower plant.
“We decided we’re going to invest in America,” Biden said, pounding his hand on the lectern to applause from the crowd.
“This company is a great example,” he continued, referring to Arcosa Wind Towers, a Dallas-based company that has received wind tower orders in excess of $1.1 billion since the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, which Biden signed into law nearly a year ago.
“They’re now poised to be the leader in the wind industry, but a few years ago, they were laying off workers because we weren’t investing in them, so we passed this significant climate legislation,” Biden said. “[It] not only moves us away from fossil fuels to cleaner technologies like wind, but it means we’re going to make things and new technologies here in America.”
Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, whose husband, Manny Cordova, grew up in Belen, called Biden’s visit a “monumental day and occasion.”
“This is the kind of leadership that we have always deserved,” she said, referring to the Biden administration’s investments in clean energy.
“You give us an opportunity and by golly, New Mexicans will do it bigger and better and cleaner than anyone else,” she said. “Mr. President, you are creating the opportunity that guarantees the future that we’ve been talking about for New Mexicans for decades.”
Biden spoke at the former Keter facility, which closed three years ago, in the Rio Grande Industrial Park.
Arcosa will convert the defunct plastics plant to a wind tower factory with indirect help from the Inflation Reduction Act.
“A year ago, Arcosa Wind Towers had no work,” Arcosa President and CEO Antonio Carrillo said. “We were really struggling, and then in August, the Inflation Reduction Act passes and just a few months later, we received the largest wind tower order we have received in the history of the company.”
Carrillo said Arcosa is investing $60 million in the Belen plant.
“We’re ramping up production in another two facilities of Arcosa, and I think we’re just getting started,” he said.
Carrillo said the new plant demonstrates the “expected long-term positive impact” of the law.
“When completed, the Belen plant will produce wind towers to meet the growing demand for renewable energy in the Southwest region,” he said.
After Biden’s speech, an Arcosa spokesman said the law has provided funding to customers such as GE Vernova, resulting in $1.1 billion in new wind tower orders that, in turn, have created the need to build more plants such as the one in Belen.
Arcosa estimates the Belen project will lead to a yearly payroll of $12.5 million in New Mexico and an economic impact of $314 million during the next 10 years.
The company will spend $55 million to $60 million to buy and repurpose the plant and obtain the needed equipment.
A primary aim of the Inflation Reduction Act is to combat climate change by decreasing carbon emissions. An additional benefit, its supporters say, is creating renewable energy jobs, particularly in manufacturing, as part of the transition from fossil fuel to wind, solar and geothermal.
Passed by a razor-thin majority in the Senate last year, the law is expected to reduce emissions of climate-warming greenhouse gas emissions by 40% by 2030, all while investing in clean energy and offering billions of dollars to communities that have borne the brunt of pollution.
Biden said $368 billion is available to spend on climate-related actions, by far the most in U.S. history. Analysts with the climate policy think tank Energy Innovation Policy and Technology have estimated that for every ton of emissions produced under this bill’s provisions, 24 tons will be avoided.
Climate scientists say reducing greenhouse emissions is vital to keeping the planet from warming to 1.5 Celsius or 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit above levels in the pre-industrial era. If that threshold is permanently crossed, more severe climate disasters will ensue.
Biden said creating jobs in the budding clean energy sector is one of the good things that can come from the climate crisis.
“When I think of climate, I think of jobs … to fix the problem,” Biden said.
U.S. Rep. Melanie Stansbury said the law reflects the most significant investment in the American economy in generations.
“The Inflation Reduction Act is the biggest investment in climate action in the history of our country and any country in the history of the planet,” she said. “It’s going to address our carbon emissions while also addressing our clean energy needs and also reducing costs for our families.”
Stansbury said the Biden administration is investing billions of dollars in New Mexico’s economy.
“I think for me, personally, as a native New Mexican who grew up here, to see a facility like this being built in the heart of Valencia County is truly inspiring, and to see our rural communities get revitalized is deeply meaningful,” she said.
The act has its share of critics. Some conservationists think too many concessions were given to industry and that Biden needs to do more to phase out fossil fuels more quickly.
“President Biden has approved more oil and gas drilling permits than [former President Donald Trump], and more than half of those have been in New Mexico’s Permian Basin,” Alejandria Lyons, coordinator of the pro-renewable energy group New Mexico No False Solutions, said in a statement after Biden’s speech. “The fracking explosion in southeastern New Mexico is leading to a surge in oil and gas pollution that is devastating our climate and putting frontline communities at risk. We’re calling on President Biden to use his authority to address the climate crisis and lead the U.S. in ending the era of fossil fuels.”
Conversely, fossil fuel advocates contend the law’s ultimate aim is to quicken the demise of oil and gas. Citing a report by the Tax Foundation, the leader of New Mexico Senate Republicans warned the law will make inflation worse and kill thousands of jobs over the long term.
“The Arcosa facility in Valencia County is a bright spot in an otherwise grim economy under President Biden,” Sen. Greg Baca, who was born and raised in Belen and represents the area, said in a statement.
“While I celebrate these new jobs, let’s not forget that good wages only go far in a strong economy,” he said. “Under Bidenomics, working-class families are being gutted by inflation at the pump and the grocery store. I hope this presidential visit is more than just a politically motivated publicity stunt distracting us from the work needed to improve the lives of all New Mexicans.”
Conservation Voters New Mexico lauded Biden’s three-state Western tour to tout his climate and conservation achievements.
“No president has done as much across climate action, conservation and infrastructure investment as President Biden,” Demis Foster, the organization’s executive director, said in a statement. “He, his administration and pro-conservation and pro-climate members of Congress have held firm against those who would roll back these investments that support not just hardworking New Mexicans and their families and communities, but also urban and rural businesses, and our waters and wildlife.”
Biden, who wore a blue blazer and blue shirt but no tie, said the Belen project is an example of boosting the middle class, which he described as the backbone of the country. When the middle does well, everyone else — whether they’re at the top or bottom — does better, he said.
The Wall Street Journal and the Financial Times called his strategies “Bidenomics,” he said, standing in front of a video screen behind him displaying that term in large letters.
“Initially, I don’t think they meant it with a great deal of respect,” Biden said. “But with all due respect to them, our plan is working.”