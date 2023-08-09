BELEN — Standing in a shuttered plastics factory being converted to a wind tower manufacturing plant, President Joe Biden delivered a forceful speech Wednesday saying the Inflation Reduction Act will create 250 jobs in this area and tens of thousands more in rural communities across the country as part of a larger effort to combat climate change.

The Democratic president came armed with a plethora of figures to make the case no president in recent memory has done as much for the economy as he has in a speech intended to amp up his reelection campaign as well as celebrate the upcoming wind tower plant.

“We decided we’re going to invest in America,” Biden said, pounding his hand on the lectern to applause from the crowd.

Scenes from President Joe Biden's visit to New Mexico

Follow Daniel J. Chacón on Twitter @danieljchacon.

Recommended for you