President Biden announced Wednesday he will nominate Albuquerque attorney David Herrera Urias as a U.S. District Court judge in New Mexico.
Urias, a lawyer at Freedman Boyd Hollander Goldberg Urias & Ward since 2008, has served as a staff attorney at the Mexican American Legal Defense and Education Fund in San Antonio from 2004-2008.
He holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of New Mexico and graduated from the UNM School of Law in 2001.
New Mexico Sens. Ben Ray Luján and Martin Heinrich ssued a joint news release, lauding the nomination.
“Over the course of his legal career, Mr. Urias has built an impressive reputation as he has successfully litigated cases before state and federal courts, served as a role model for countless junior attorneys, and provided pro bono representation for the most vulnerable in our communities,” the senators said in the release.
Urias, who must be confirmed by the U.S. Senate, was one of three Hispanics nominated by Biden to the federal bench. The others were Gabriel Sanchez, nominated to serve on the U.S. Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals and Hernán Vera, tabbed for the U.S. District Court in the Central District of California.
According to his law firm’s website, Urias practices in civil litigation, personal injury cases, employment and whistleblower litigation and civil rights and election law.
Urias will fill a spot left by Judge Judith Herrera, who assumed senior status in 2019.
