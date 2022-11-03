ALBUQUERQUE — President Joe Biden warned Thursday abortion access is on the line in New Mexico in the hotly contested governor’s race between incumbent Democrat Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and her Republican challenger, former TV weatherman Mark Ronchetti.
“If Michelle’s opponent wins, the right to choose here in New Mexico is going to go away,” Biden said during a get out the vote rally that organizers said drew about 1,200 people.
“And if the Republicans gain control of the Congress and pass a nationwide ban as the senator from South Carolina wants to do … I will veto it,” he added, referencing a bill U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham has proposed that would ban abortion after 15 weeks. “But if we elect more Senate Democrats and keep control of the House, we’re going to be able to codify Roe v. Wade as the law of the land.”
Biden, who was in New Mexico to campaign on behalf of Grisham in a tight race for reelection, reiterated his message that “democracy is on the ballot this year in America.”
“Literally on the ballot, folks,” he said. “You know you have over 350 Republican candidates for everything from state auditor all the way to secretary of state to governor who are election deniers, who say that they in fact do not believe the last election was fair.”
Thursday’s visit marked the second time Biden has traveled to New Mexico this year.
The president came to the state to campaign for Democrats up and down the ballot, including the state party’s standard-bearer.
Biden called Lujan Grisham “something else.
“She talks about being the shortest governor,” he said. “She’s the tallest governor I know. She’s the real deal. I mean, she’s really the real deal.”
Biden said “no one is going to fight harder for this state” than Lujan Grisham.
“It’s in her DNA,” he said.
Earlier in the day, Biden spoke at the Central New Mexico Community College and praised his fellow Democrat’s efforts at establishing a tuition-free college program, suggesting it was a prime example of why she deserved a second term.
Biden also used his New Mexico stop to tout his student loan forgiveness program as he attempts to boost Democrats’ chances of holding onto the House and Senate. His debt forgiveness plan is tied up in federal appellate court.
He said his student loan forgiveness program complements the tuition-free program that Lujan Grisham signed into law earlier this year.
“It’s been working hand in glove,” Biden said.
State education officials say the waived tuition has led to New Mexico’s college enrollment surging by 4 percent, saying it’s the first time the state has seen any increase in more than a decade.
More than 34,000 students have taken advantage of the program this school year, state Higher Education Secretary Stephanie Rodriguez said after Biden’s speech.
The program is open to all New Mexico residents who are 18 and older, are signed up for at least six college credits at a public or tribal college or university in the state, and who maintain at least a 2.5 GPA.
Students can use federal financial aid to pay for materials.
Most of the $75 million allocated to the program came from federal pandemic relief funds and will cover tuition costs for a year. Some educators have expressed concerns that if the funding isn’t renewed, students could be left with no aid partway into their studies or training programs.
Lujan Grisham didn’t address the program’s current finite funding but spoke confidently that it would become a mainstay of the state’s higher education system.
“New Mexico is home to the most expansive free college program in the nation,” she said.
At the same time, Lujan Grisham said, the student debt relief is needed as New Mexico households find it increasingly difficult to get ahead amid inflation.
“Everything we do to minimize those issues or risks for families is 100 steps, not just one, in the right direction,” the governor said. “Student loan forgiveness is a powerful tool in building, again, a kind of a successful investment in people, in families, in states, in our collective future."
Loan forgiveness would be offered to anyone making less than $125,000 a year, Biden said, noting that about 200,000 New Mexicans would qualify.
They could write off $10,000, and if they received Pell grants, which are given to those in lower-income brackets, they could erase an additional $10,000 of their debt, he said.
In New Mexico, the average student debt is about $35,000, so the relief could put a significant dent in it, Biden said, citing state education data.
Nationally, more than 40 million people stand to benefit from the program, he said, adding it’s designed to give them a little more financial breathing room.
“Student debt relief for millions of working Americans still recovering from the economic crisis caused by the pandemic,” Biden said. “The first and most important goal is to give middle class families … a fighting chance. They’ve been on the short end of the stick for a long time, across the board.”
Many Republicans oppose students debt relief, even though many of them were able to write off hefty loans they took under the COVID-19 Paycheck Protection Program, Biden said, calling it “hypocritical."
Biden said that the debt forgiveness is an example of fostering greater prosperity from the bottom up.
“That way, the folks who are at the bottom still have a shot, the middle class gets to grow, and the wealthy still do very well,” he said.