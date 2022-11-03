Biden2_Web.jpg

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and President Joe Biden react to the crowd during a campaign rally Thursday in Albuquerque.

 Javier Gallegos/The New Mexican

ALBUQUERQUE — President Joe Biden warned Thursday abortion access is on the line in New Mexico in the hotly contested governor’s race between incumbent Democrat Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and her Republican challenger, former TV weatherman Mark Ronchetti.

“If Michelle’s opponent wins, the right to choose here in New Mexico is going to go away,” Biden said during a get out the vote rally that organizers said drew about 1,200 people.

“And if the Republicans gain control of the Congress and pass a nationwide ban as the senator from South Carolina wants to do … I will veto it,” he added, referencing a bill U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham has proposed that would ban abortion after 15 weeks. “But if we elect more Senate Democrats and keep control of the House, we’re going to be able to codify Roe v. Wade as the law of the land.”

Biden_Web.jpg

President Joe Biden shakes hands with U.S. Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández, D-N.M., on Thursday at an event at Central New Mexico Community College in Albuquerque.

Follow Daniel J. Chacón on Twitter @danieljchacon.

Popular in the Community