080923_GC_Biden_11rgb.jpg

President Joe Biden delivers remarks Wednesday at Arcosa Wind Towers, a manufacturing facility in the Rio Grande Industrial Park just outside Belen on Wednesday August 9, 2023.

 Gabriela Campos/The New Mexican

BELEN — President Joe Biden expressed support Wednesday for extending federal radiation exposure compensation to New Mexicans who suffered adverse health effects because of fallout from nuclear testing.

“I’m prepared to help in terms of making sure that those folks are taken care of,” the president said after U.S. Sen. Ben Ray Luján, in his speech before Biden’s, made a push for compensation for the so-called downwinders, or people who were affected by nuclear fallout from the Trinity test.

The New Mexicans in the Tularosa area who were affected by the first atomic bomb test in 1945 — many of them say they suffer from cancers generations later — have so far not been eligible for federal compensation.

Follow Daniel J. Chacón on Twitter @danieljchacon.

Recommended for you