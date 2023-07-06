As New Mexico gears up for an influx of federal funding to enhance broadband access for residents, a leading Biden administration official praised state leaders for moving quickly to secure the money.

New Mexico is “leading on this issue from soup to nuts,” Mitch Landrieu, President Joe Biden’s point person on infrastructure, said Thursday afternoon at a news conference at Santa Fe Indian School.

“Families should not have to drive their children to the parking lot of a restaurant so they can do their homework,” he said, which can happen in rural and tribal areas in the state where broadband access is limited at best.

070623_GC_Broadband02rgb.jpg

White House senior adviser Mitch Landrieu on Thursday at a Santa Fe Indian School new conference praised New Mexico officials for moving quickly to secure $675 million from the federal government for broadband initiatives.  
070623_GC_Broadband03-rgb.jpg

Sen. Ben Ray Luján speaks during a Thursday news conference at Santa Fe Indian School on $675 million the state received from the federal government for broadband initiatives.  

