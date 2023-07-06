April McClain-Delaney, the U.S. Commerce Department's deputy assistant secretary for communications and information, speaks Thursday at a Santa Fe Indian School news conference about the $675 million the state has acquired for broadband initiatives.
White House senior adviser Mitch Landrieu on Thursday at a Santa Fe Indian School new conference praised New Mexico officials for moving quickly to secure $675 million from the federal government for broadband initiatives.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham points to a member of the audience Thursday at Santa Fe Indian School gathered to hear the announcement New Mexico will receive $675 million in federal funding for broadband initiatives.
As New Mexico gears up for an influx of federal funding to enhance broadband access for residents, a leading Biden administration official praised state leaders for moving quickly to secure the money.
New Mexico is “leading on this issue from soup to nuts,” Mitch Landrieu, President Joe Biden’s point person on infrastructure, said Thursday afternoon at a news conference at Santa Fe Indian School.
“Families should not have to drive their children to the parking lot of a restaurant so they can do their homework,” he said, which can happen in rural and tribal areas in the state where broadband access is limited at best.
He and others who spoke said the coronavirus pandemic exposed the gaps in broadband connectivity, especially in rural, tribal and low-income areas where adults cannot access virtual health care and kids cannot connect to complete school assignments.
Studies show 1 in 5 New Mexicans, or about 400,000 people, do not have internet access. The state is ranked among the bottom 10 in the nation when it comes to affordable internet access, according to a report from the policy organization BroadbandNow.
State and federal leaders have been working to right that, and the state is poised to receive more than $675 million from the $1 trillion infrastructure law passed in 2021 to expand broadband in underserved communities.
Kelly Schlegel, director of the state Office of Broadband Access and Expansion, said an estimated 112,000 families in the state do not have internet service. Some of those families could have up to eight or 10 people in them, she said.
In an interview after the news conference, she said the state is working on a number of proposals, including an ambitious five-year plan, to meet federal guidelines for accessing the funds early next year.
Among other goals, one of the plans is to use Federal Communications Commission broadband maps to prioritize which parts of the state need more internet the most.
Part of the plan will look at broadband needs in community institutions and low-income neighborhoods within targeted areas, Schlegel said.
The state will get 20% of the funding upon approval of the first plan, with the remaining 80% being rolled out over time.
Then, the state will issue a notice of available funding for counties, municipalities and tribal entities to apply for, Schlegel said.
Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández, who attended the conference with U.S. Sen. Ben Ray Luján and Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, said the areas that need connectivity are “places you don’t really find on a map but people are living there.”
She said in some cases the internet can help those people remain true to their cultural traditions by allowing them to farm, ranch or make items they can sell online without having to leave home.
The additional connectivity is “going to be huge” for many New Mexicans, Leger Fernández said.