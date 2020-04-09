In a political world filled with insincerity, state Republican Party Chairman Steve Pearce at least tries to be amusing while throwing his curveballs.
“The decision by Bernie Sanders to end his presidential campaign is not surprising. Democrat insiders decided on Super Tuesday they would support Joe Biden,” Pearce said this week.
He must have been joking. Otherwise, Pearce was talking down to the masses, denigrating their intelligence and pandering to Sanders’ supporters in hopes that they will boycott the general election.
More than 12 million Democrats voted on Super Tuesday. Their overwhelming support for Biden carried him to victory in 10 of 14 state primary elections.
But to hear Pearce’s version of what happened, all those voters were insiders or robotic fools who could be controlled by a Democratic Oz lurking behind a curtain.
The truth is not nearly so conspiratorial as Pearce’s claim.
Democrats voted for Biden because he is their strongest candidate in a head-to-head matchup against Republican President Donald Trump.
Even before Trump falsely proclaimed the novel coronavirus was “very well under control in our country,” he saw Biden as the greatest threat to his being reelected.
Trump would have preferred to run against Sanders, a senator from Vermont, or Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts.
Both are more liberal than Biden. Each would have been as vulnerable as Hillary Clinton in the battleground states.
Clinton in 2016 received almost 3 million more popular votes nationally than Trump. But in the twisted insanity that is the Electoral College, Trump defeated her in six swing states. That was what mattered in the end.
Trump bested Clinton in Florida, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Michigan, Wisconsin and Iowa. Former Democratic President Barack Obama won all those states in 2008 and 2012.
Had Clinton carried even the largest two, Florida and Pennsylvania, she would have been president.
Biden, a former vice president and former U.S. senator from Delaware, will be more formidable than Clinton in the battleground states.
Delaware, a state with only three small counties, might as well be a suburb of Philadelphia. Biden spent part of his boyhood in the northeastern Pennsylvania city of Scranton, and he connects well with blue-collar voters, many of whom will abandon Trump after his slow-footed handling of the pandemic.
Voters in the Midwestern swing states also will be receptive to Biden. He won’t be daft enough or arrogant enough to stoop to name-calling, as Clinton did.
“You know, to just be grossly generalistic, you could put half of Trump’s supporters into what I call the basket of deplorables. Right?” Clinton said.
Wrong, voters responded. Enough of them in states where Trump and Clinton were in close competition decided they didn’t care for her haughtiness or insults.
Any number of Sanders’ most committed followers won’t vote for Biden, but defections happen after all primary contests. Some of Clinton’s supporters in 2008 didn’t get behind Obama. They claimed the freshman senator from Illinois had jumped his place in the line of presidential candidates.
But Obama showed he was the right candidate in the 2008 general election. In addition to sweeping the swing states and the Democratic strongholds, he won Indiana and North Carolina, two states that almost always go Republican in presidential elections.
Democrats were less shrewd in other years.
Sen. Edmund Muskie of Maine was their best hope in 1972. Then Republican President Richard Nixon’s operatives waged a war of sabotage against Muskie. They succeeded in driving Muskie from the race.
Democrats nominated South Dakota Sen. George McGovern, the matchup Nixon coveted all along. Nixon won 49 states.
Democrat Gary Hart, a former senator from Colorado, self-destructed before the 1988 election. A charge of marital infidelity brought down Hart, though it was tame compared to Trump’s misbehavior.
Massachusetts Gov. Michael Dukakis won the Democratic nomination. Republican George H.W. Bush routed Dukakis, taking 40 states.
Would Hart have beaten Bush? No one knows. But Hart would have been far stronger than Dukakis, who even lost California.
There has never been an ideal presidential candidate. Biden this time is the imperfect Democrat with the best chance of ousting Trump.
That is why Pearce is throwing out inane claims about most of 12 million “insiders” picking Biden on Super Tuesday.
Pearce knows something about being an insider. He has been a state representative, a congressman, a failed candidate for the U.S. Senate and the pulverized Republican nominee for governor of New Mexico in 2018.
After being beaten by 14 percentage points or 100,000 votes in the governor’s race, Pearce won the ultimate insider election, that of state Republican Party chairman.
He knows his place. Party regulars expect him to rip Biden and genuflect to Trump.
This is tough duty. Trump once exhorted crowds with a ridiculous promise: “We’re going to win so much, you’re going to be so sick and tired of winning.”
It’s a quote for the ages. Too bad the only part that’s true is about Americans being sick and tired.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(9) comments
Wow. Not sure these comments are from the disgruntled Left or from right wing trolls but they have a common message that seems at odds with the votes that were cast on Super Tuesday.
As far as Mr. Mechel's critique of Milan re: Steve Pearce? Steve may be living a successful life but as a GOP chair, he is presiding over a party that has been reduced to near irrelevance in both state houses, lost the governorship, and has not a single member in Congress. That's a failure and not just to the GOP but to New Mexico, which has been reduced to a functional one-party state.
Typical Boomer. Milan, BIDEN CAN NOT SPEAK. If his care takers, MSNBC, CNN, Obama, Clinton, Tom Perez, don't get him to appease (at least by their usual tactic of talking out of both sides of their mouths) the progressive wing of the party (Duh, THE FUTURE), are not going to come out and vote for Biden. These centrists do not believe the Democratic establishment needs to start earning our votes. But the establishment isn't about bending or reading the writing on the wall. They remind me of Charlton Heston and the rifle in his cold dead hands. Note, WE are coming for your party Schumer, Pelosi, Clintons, Obama, et’al.
Mark my words. The establishment knows they have another flawed candidate in Biden. The same day Sen. Sanders suspended his campaign, CNN’s Dana Bash and John King, within the hour, said in his speech, he didn’t praise Biden enough. They know what they are doing. Obama calling Buttigieg after Nevada, Klobachar, Booker, Kamala, Beto, to all fall in line if they want a future in politics. And still with these husk supporters, Biden still is struggling. This will be their BS narrative, just like it was for an even way more qualified candidate (whom I voted for in the end) HRC, ITS BERNIE AND HIS SUPPORTERS FAULT. She’s was still on her victim tour before the virus. The establishment Dems greed and insanity is represented in Al Gore, John Kerry, Hillary Clinton, and now Joe Biden. Readers: The Dems LOST 1000 seats during Wall Street bail out King, Obama. That’s mayors, State legislative seats, Governorships, etc. ONE THOUSAND to appease the Blue Dog Democratic ethos.
It’s okay, because the populist revolution has started. Even those that despise identity politics know the elites and centrist in both parties no longer have their backs. The poor and the working class will rise up. Looking at the corporatists in both parties, in congress, on wall street, the landlord class, the donor class, WE DON’T HAVE A CHOICE. This is a different TIMES UP.
Clinton's popular vote "win" in 2016 came via a 4.3 million vote margin in California and an almost 2 million margin in her home state of NY. So by that math, she lost the rest of the country. Indeed, an electoral map showed the predictable coast vs. interior divide.
What the Electoral College does, in is obscene way, is ensure a President can't be elected by the People's Republic of California.
When HRC made that "basket of deplorables" comment I looked at my Progressive wife and said "she just lost some key rust belt states" and my long suffering spouse let out a deep sigh. Joe Biden would never do that. He took the train to work and if he has arrogance, he hides it well. Hillary dripped with her regal manner and telegraphed her condescension; having grown up in one of those now red districts, I had to hold my nose tightly to vote for her. Apparently a lot of others who voted for President Obama twice didn't have their clothespins handy.
Sigh.
Interesting that the preceding comments do not say anything about Milan’s main point - that Pierce attributes Biden’s front place position to insiders rather than to the millions of voters who chose him at the polls. When Republicans can’t argue the facts they resort to obfuscation, lies (like ‘we know Biden has dementia”), and attempts to prevent as many people as possible from voting (e.g. Pierce’s argument against mail-in ballots). If anyone has shown he is unfit for office, it’s been trump.
Biden may be seen as the best of a lackluster lot of candidates, but it is obvious that his mental capabilities have declined. Apparently many leaders in the party and even a number of friends and family members are very concerned about his condition and viability. It remains to be seen if he will come out of the convention as the candidate and if he is capable of keeping it together through the physical and mental rigors of what would be a very tough campaign against Trump. Personally, I wouldn’t bet on Biden.
Biden's Choice for VP is the deciding factor...WE all know Biden is suffering from dementia
Milan, are you serious about Biden being a viable candidate? Are you even paying attention to his recent appearances? Biden is having trouble speaking a coherent sentence. Bernie is out of the way. Rest assured that Biden will develop a medical malady right around the time of the DNC convention (whether that's held in real time or virtual), and the power brokers will usher in Fredo's older brother. Milan, your ignorance is laughable.
Milan, give it a break. We might not agree with Steve's politics, but he's had a very successful career, at college, the Air Force, business, etc. Compared to you a real champion. Stop all the nastiness and report on something useful, like the Covid failure of our Governor, who just can't seem to ACT... Just perhaps we elected the wrong Governor??
Never thought I'd see the word tough an Biden used in one sentence. The sort of calculus presented here was offered before going into the 2016 election and it failed miserably. Biden is Hillary 2.0 a candidate who inspires exactly no one. Trump on the other hand got one thing right, he knows his fan base and his party forgive him everything and they follow him anywhere even into their own covid grave. I wish you were right but I fear otherwise.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.